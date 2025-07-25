Four Pesky Foes Highlight Early Kraken Home Games 

A pair of early home clashes with two longtime division nemeses and two more facing other Western Conference foes should go a long way towards setting the tone of the upcoming Kraken season.

Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers have historically given the Kraken headaches in the Pacific Division and each has made headlines either in the playoffs or free agency in recent months. Not to mention, the Central Division’s Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars have also proved formidable and each comes into Climate Pledge Arena fairly quickly after the Golden Knights and Oilers.

But with several key summer additions, including trades for Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau, the free agent signing of Ryan Lindgren and a three-year contract extension for Kaapo Kakko, the Kraken have solidified and are poised to play tougher at both ends of the ice. And recent history has already seen the Kraken dramatically swing momentum against a dominant opponent, as evidenced by their 7-1-1 overall record against the Vancouver Canucks the past two-plus seasons after dropping their first six contests against that regional rival.

The Kraken on Friday released single-game tickets for sale, with plenty of early matchups that could help position the team on solid footing for an eventual run at postseason play. And few loom larger than those four early division and conference tilts against playoff teams from last spring they now feel better poised to beat.

Vegas and marquee free agent signing Mitch Marner arrive for a Saturday night clash the season’s first weekend followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup finalist Oilers playing here on a Saturday afternoon near month’s end. The Kraken are just 3-11-1 all-time when facing each and managed one victory in four tries apiece against both last season. So, when it comes to bettering their divisional hopes, getting off to a stronger start against both those teams would go a long way.

Same with upping their play against the two Central Division opponents when it comes to positioning for an eventual Western Conference wild card spot or better. The Kraken face Winnipeg at home on Nov. 13 and then Dallas on Nov. 26, looking to better a 2-6-4 lifetime mark against the Jets and a 2-8-2 record when facing the Stars.

Other home games contending as top one-off draws include the two-time defending Cup champion Florida Panthers arriving March 15 for their lone Climate Pledge visit. The Washington Capitals and newly minted all-time NHL goal scoring leader Alex Ovechkin make their only visit on Jan. 27 while Yanni Gourde and the Tampa Bay Lightning are here for the former Kraken alternate captain’s first and only trip back on March 17 roughly a year after his trade.