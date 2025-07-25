Four Pesky Foes Highlight Early Kraken Home Games 

A look at several early home matchups with possible playoff implications, plus others of significance as Kraken single-game tickets went on-sale Friday

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

A pair of early home clashes with two longtime division nemeses and two more facing other Western Conference foes should go a long way towards setting the tone of the upcoming Kraken season.

Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers have historically given the Kraken headaches in the Pacific Division and each has made headlines either in the playoffs or free agency in recent months. Not to mention, the Central Division’s Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars have also proved formidable and each comes into Climate Pledge Arena fairly quickly after the Golden Knights and Oilers.

But with several key summer additions, including trades for Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau, the free agent signing of Ryan Lindgren and a three-year contract extension for Kaapo Kakko, the Kraken have solidified and are poised to play tougher at both ends of the ice. And recent history has already seen the Kraken dramatically swing momentum against a dominant opponent, as evidenced by their 7-1-1 overall record against the Vancouver Canucks the past two-plus seasons after dropping their first six contests against that regional rival.

The Kraken on Friday released single-game tickets for sale, with plenty of early matchups that could help position the team on solid footing for an eventual run at postseason play. And few loom larger than those four early division and conference tilts against playoff teams from last spring they now feel better poised to beat.

Vegas and marquee free agent signing Mitch Marner arrive for a Saturday night clash the season’s first weekend followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup finalist Oilers playing here on a Saturday afternoon near month’s end. The Kraken are just 3-11-1 all-time when facing each and managed one victory in four tries apiece against both last season. So, when it comes to bettering their divisional hopes, getting off to a stronger start against both those teams would go a long way.

Same with upping their play against the two Central Division opponents when it comes to positioning for an eventual Western Conference wild card spot or better. The Kraken face Winnipeg at home on Nov. 13 and then Dallas on Nov. 26, looking to better a 2-6-4 lifetime mark against the Jets and a 2-8-2 record when facing the Stars.

Other home games contending as top one-off draws include the two-time defending Cup champion Florida Panthers arriving March 15 for their lone Climate Pledge visit. The Washington Capitals and newly minted all-time NHL goal scoring leader Alex Ovechkin make their only visit on Jan. 27 while Yanni Gourde and the Tampa Bay Lightning are here for the former Kraken alternate captain’s first and only trip back on March 17 roughly a year after his trade.

Fans of “Original Six” opponents will see Montreal on Oct. 28, the New York Rangers on Nov. 1, Chicago on Nov. 3, Boston on Jan. 6 and Toronto on Jan. 29. The Blackhawks are the only such team making a return visit, but not until right near season’s end on April 4.

And you’ve also got original Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol making his return to Climate Pledge on Dec. 16 as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche for the first time since last being in the building here in April 2024.

Still, while attractive games on their own for nostalgic and historical reasons, few of those are likely to impact the Kraken season quite like the early season Pacific Division and Western Conference showdowns.

And the recent history against prior hard-luck foe Vancouver, even as the Canucks vastly improved their own team, leaves plenty of room for optimism. The Kraken are now 7-6-2 all-time when facing the Canucks despite not having registered a single victory in the rivalry until their seventh meeting back in January 2023.

Last season, the Kraken went 3-0-1 against the Canucks and will try to build off that when the squads hook up for the first time this current campaign on Dec. 29 at Climate Pledge.

Needless to say, continuing that play against Vancouver should help the Kraken when it comes to positioning for a playoff push. As will making up ground against teams such as the Golden Knights, Oilers, Jets and Stars ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that NHL teams typically use to gauge where their season is headed.

The Kraken also have road games against Winnipeg and Dallas ahead of that first November home matchup with the Stars, so the Kraken will undoubtedly have plenty to measure themselves by as November draws to a close.

And if they need more, they’ll have another home matchup with Edmonton right away coming out of the Thanksgiving break, then a road contest with the Oilers immediately after that.

So, while the early home schedule might be a fair distance away from the playoffs next spring, it sees plenty of early home games with playoff implications for a Kraken team eager to take that next step.

And for those planning on the Kraken being in contention right to the end, the late schedule doesn’t disappoint. The final two Kraken games are on the road, but they play three home games right before that with the Golden Knights again coming to Climate Pledge to lead off that final trio on April 9.

Beyond single-game tickets, the Kraken are also offering five curated six-game ticket packages that take in several of those key home matchups.

Those early Vegas and Edmonton visits will be part of two different “Weekend 6-Game Packs” with a “Red Line” version containing four playoff teams and three “Original Six” squads. It starts with the Oct. 25 afternoon visit by Edmonton, then the November foray by the Rangers, Detroit in December, New Jersey in January, Ottawa in March and Chicago in April.

A “Blue Line” version of the “Weekend 6-Game Pack” includes a preseason opener with Vancouver on Sept. 21, the October visit by Marner and the Golden Knights, the San Jose Sharks in November, Philadelphia in December, Anaheim in January and Calgary in the second-to-last home game on April 11.

A “Home Opener 6-Game Pack” will encompass the season debut against Anaheim, the first game against the Canucks in late December and the lone visits by the Cup champion Panthers and the Maple Leafs.

The “Runners 6-Game Pack, pres. by Brooks” comes with a pair of running shoes and contains exclusively prior playoff teams as opponents, starting with a preseason game against the Oilers on Oct. 1. It also will feature both November visits by Winnipeg and Dallas, then Los Angeles in December, Minnesota in January and the Lightning in March.

The “Coors Light 6-Game Pack” comes with an ice-cold Coors Light for each game in it and starts with a Nov. 11 contest against Columbus. That’s followed by Minnesota in December, a New Year’s Day game against Nashville, the New York Islanders later in January and then St. Louis in March and Utah in April.

