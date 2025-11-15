Sharks (8-7-3) vs Kraken (8-4-5) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Take care of business – The Kraken have registered points in eight of their last 10 games to keep pace in the Pacific Division. One of the two games where they didn’t pick up points was last week when the San Jose Sharks came into Climate Pledge Arena and rocked them 6-1 in arguably the worst Kraken game this season.

Many pundits and fans have already opined that last season effectively ended early for the Kraken when they did poor November job against the Sharks. The Kraken had been 11-11-1 at the time when they played a home-and-home series against San Jose, dropping the first game on the road 8-5 and then losing 4-2 at home. Just like that, the Kraken were never really the same.

Sure, the Sharks are a better team this season. But then again, so are the Kraken. San Jose just lost 2-0 in Calgary the other night to a struggling Flames team and despite an impressive 8-7-3 record are still a squad the Kraken need to be able to beat at home. The Kraken, incidentally, are 5-1-3 at home and going a long way towards giving themselves the kind of advantage at Climate Pledge that’s been missing the past several seasons.

The only regulation blemish on that home record? You guessed it. The Sharks. Time for the Kraken to take care of business and give themselves five of a possible six home points this mini homestand.

Two: Get down to work – One reason the Kraken were able to take down the Winnipeg Jets in a bit of a stunner on Thursday night was their willingness to get down and dirty with the offense. They went to the tougher areas, exchanged blows with some of the rougher Jets players and didn’t back down. The fourth line again did plenty of the strong work, resulting in a net front goal by defenseman Vince Dunn after Ryan Winterton nearly scored on the initial attempt. But there was also work by others in getting to the tighter spaces and throwing their weight around.

We’ll know more about the status of Kaapo Kakko after morning skate as he did not return to Thursday’s game following a lower body injury not long after scoring his first goal of the season. Friday’s practice was optional and Kakko wasn’t skating. If Kakko still isn’t skating Saturday, we could see Jani Nyman as his bigger body finally make it back into the lineup after several games as a healthy scratch.

It was nice to see Eeli Tolvanen rewarded with his second goal of the season in less than a week Thursday on one of his typical one-timed shots. Tolvanen has been one of the more physical Kraken players all season and so getting to the dirty areas has not been an issue with him. Mason Marchment came away with a pair of assists in the game and has seemed more engaged the last few games than in the dozen prior. The Kraken badly need him to start delivering on the production in-tight that he was reputed for when they traded for him over the summer. Freddy Gaudreau is also expected to be activated at some point the next game or two and having him in the lineup also won’t hurt when it comes to getting some of the tougher work done. We won’t know until after morning skate tomorrow whether he’ll be in the lineup, but it can only help the forecheck and penalty kill if he is.

Between Gaudreau and Marchment, that’s 40 goals worth of hard-working offense from last season that’s accounted for only one Kraken goal thus far and zero since opening night. Gaudreau has an excuse in that he’s been hurt since the second week of the season, but the sooner he and Marchment start adding to the team’s goal totals the better off the entire squad will be.

Three: Know the foe – As mentioned, the Kraken know the Sharks all too well and need to start changing the dynamic. San Jose has a young, fast team and laying some extra body on them early and often when possible will go a long way towards slowing them down. One thing the Kraken need to avoid is getting caught out of position on transitions because getting into a track meet with these guys won’t help their cause.

Macklin Celebrini, the former No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, had a goal and two assists against the Kraken last week and leads the team with 10 goals and 26 points -- looking every bit the No. 1 centerman star he was touted to be. After that, there’s the talented Will Smith at seven goals and 17 points, having been taken No. 4 overall by the Sharks the year before Celebrini was drafted. And then after that, winger William Eklund is third in team scoring with 11 points after being taken at No. 7 overall in 2011.

This is, of course, the byproduct of having some very bad teams during a teardown. The Sharks have drafted high and picked up some premium talent now starting to emerge.

Throw in veterans such as Tyler Toffoli, Dmitry Orlov and former Kraken centerman Alex Wennberg and the Sharks can hang around games nowadays.

It will be up to the Kraken to try to score some early goals and not allow the Sharks to hang around and beat them again.

Projected Lineups (not official)

Marchment-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Nyman

Tolvanen-Catton-Wright

Kartye-Meyers-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Evans-Oleksiak

Murray