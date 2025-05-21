Quarterfinals Next for Molgaard, Kraken

When the 2025 Worlds began, eight Kraken and prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard were playing. In Molgaard’s dream scenario, he and seven Kraken are through to Thursday’s knockout round

molly16x9
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Before the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship began with qualifying rounds in Denmark and Sweden, Kraken 2023 second-round draft choice Oscar Fisker Molgaard played seven impressive regular-season games with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds. His teammates and coaches were sorry to see him go in terms of losing his postseason potential contributions, but all knew playing in the “Worlds” in front of his home-nation fans was a rare and wonderful opportunity for the 20-year-old Danish forward.

Molgaard said himself it was a dream-come-true before departing the southern California desert. Well, he just played another seven games in Herning, DK, and the positive impression of his performance is now worldwide as he and his Denmark teammates rallied from an 0-3 start to win four straight games in front of deliriously happy crowds that included the Seattle prospect’s parents, Trine Fisker and Lars Molgaard, who decided that their son at age 16 needed to play in Sweden to reach his full potential. No doubt that decision and the subsequent draft selection by the Kraken was on their minds when their son snared a loose puck into the neutral zone in the third period during Tuesday’s dramatic shootout win over Germany to advance to the Worlds quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

What Molgaard did next should thrill Kraken fans too: He spotted a speeding Nikolaj Ehlers to his left, prompting Molgaard to release a stretch pass, not for Ehlers directly but instead flinging it to the left corner of the German zone in hopes that Ehlers might get to the puck first and make the next play. The puck bounced off the end boards and, yes, there are apparently Danish hockey gods, onto Ehlers' stick blade. The Winnipeg Jets forward, who flew from Manitoba to Denmark Tuesday to land and head right to the arena, didn’t even break stride and quickly released a shot past Philipp Grubauer to tie the game at 1-1 mid-third period. Despite heroic work by Grubauer in the final minutes in regulation, overtime and the shootout (the latter including a save on Ehlers), the game ended with Denmark bedlam and joy in equal measures.

“It has been unreal so far,” said Molgaard during a phone exchange Tuesday evening, his time. “It’s something you dream of as a kid, and now to be in a quarterfinal at home. That’s what we dreamed of, and it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

The shootout was tense for all involved, whether you were one of the five shooters or, in Molgaard’s case, not. “It was most definitely nerve-wracking,” said Molgaard. “But I think for us, we had nothing to lose and we could play it freely. Always, shootouts are like playing the lottery. Luckily, we came up with the win!”

Matchups for Thursday’s Knockout Round

The victory merited the No. 4 seed in Group B and earned Molgaard (who notched six assists in his country’s final three games of the qualifying round) and Denmark a date against Group A Canada and a couple of guys named Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans. It will most certainly prove something for the Kraken trio to talk about in times ahead. The Canadians traveled to Herning, DK, because it was pre-determined that if Denmark or Sweden (Group A played in Stockholm) made it to the knockout round that the team(s) would stay on “home” ice. The Canada-Denmark games is at 11:20 a.m. Pacific on NHL Network. The early game (7:20 a.m.) in Herning will be Group B top seed Switzerland facing Austria, the latter in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

Also playing at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, airing on NHL Network, will be Team USA moving to Stockholm to take on a tough Finland squad that was sparked in the qualifying round by six clutch goals scored by Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen. No question, Americans Matty Beniers and Mikey Eyssimont will look for ways to contain their Seattle teammate. The 11:20 game in Stockholm features Group No. 2 seed Sweden and D-man Adam Larsson facing a highly capable Czechia team with Boston star David Pastrnak as the top threat – and top scorer in the tourney so far.

Molgaard Talked To His Linemates, Ehlers and Influence of Family and Friends

For Molgaard, the Danes’ four-game winning streak aligned with his play improving pretty much game over game. He kept the faith in the early going, in which he did score a goal during one of the losses and was noticeable in all zones.

“I think our line has been playing well and created a lot throughout most of the games,” said Molgaard. “But we didn’t quite have the sharpness or execution. As the tournament has been going on, we’ve been better. You’re always happy when you can contribute to the team.”

Molgaard couldn’t say enough positive things about Ehlers rushing to join the team after a rugged Stanley Cup Playoffs series and about the people in the stands.

“[Ehlers flying in] just shows what type of guy he is,” said Molgaard. “He’s just like all of us. For him to come home that quickly to help us out and be a game-changer right away is something you respect. He’s obviously a great hockey player, and he definitely showed that [Tuesday]. He brings a lot to the team, and we’re happy to have him.

“I had a lot of friends and family here [Tuesday]. “To be able to share this with them is awesome. Every single one of them has contributed to making me a better player and person. It is fun to show them some appreciation.”

