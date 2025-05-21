Quarterfinals Next for Molgaard, Kraken

Before the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship began with qualifying rounds in Denmark and Sweden, Kraken 2023 second-round draft choice Oscar Fisker Molgaard played seven impressive regular-season games with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds. His teammates and coaches were sorry to see him go in terms of losing his postseason potential contributions, but all knew playing in the “Worlds” in front of his home-nation fans was a rare and wonderful opportunity for the 20-year-old Danish forward.
Molgaard said himself it was a dream-come-true before departing the southern California desert. Well, he just played another seven games in Herning, DK, and the positive impression of his performance is now worldwide as he and his Denmark teammates rallied from an 0-3 start to win four straight games in front of deliriously happy crowds that included the Seattle prospect’s parents, Trine Fisker and Lars Molgaard, who decided that their son at age 16 needed to play in Sweden to reach his full potential. No doubt that decision and the subsequent draft selection by the Kraken was on their minds when their son snared a loose puck into the neutral zone in the third period during Tuesday’s dramatic shootout win over Germany to advance to the Worlds quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
What Molgaard did next should thrill Kraken fans too: He spotted a speeding Nikolaj Ehlers to his left, prompting Molgaard to release a stretch pass, not for Ehlers directly but instead flinging it to the left corner of the German zone in hopes that Ehlers might get to the puck first and make the next play. The puck bounced off the end boards and, yes, there are apparently Danish hockey gods, onto Ehlers' stick blade. The Winnipeg Jets forward, who flew from Manitoba to Denmark Tuesday to land and head right to the arena, didn’t even break stride and quickly released a shot past Philipp Grubauer to tie the game at 1-1 mid-third period. Despite heroic work by Grubauer in the final minutes in regulation, overtime and the shootout (the latter including a save on Ehlers), the game ended with Denmark bedlam and joy in equal measures.