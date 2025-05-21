Quarterfinals Next for Molgaard, Kraken

“It has been unreal so far,” said Molgaard during a phone exchange Tuesday evening, his time. “It’s something you dream of as a kid, and now to be in a quarterfinal at home. That’s what we dreamed of, and it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

The shootout was tense for all involved, whether you were one of the five shooters or, in Molgaard’s case, not. “It was most definitely nerve-wracking,” said Molgaard. “But I think for us, we had nothing to lose and we could play it freely. Always, shootouts are like playing the lottery. Luckily, we came up with the win!”

Matchups for Thursday’s Knockout Round

The victory merited the No. 4 seed in Group B and earned Molgaard (who notched six assists in his country’s final three games of the qualifying round) and Denmark a date against Group A Canada and a couple of guys named Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans. It will most certainly prove something for the Kraken trio to talk about in times ahead. The Canadians traveled to Herning, DK, because it was pre-determined that if Denmark or Sweden (Group A played in Stockholm) made it to the knockout round that the team(s) would stay on “home” ice. The Canada-Denmark games is at 11:20 a.m. Pacific on NHL Network. The early game (7:20 a.m.) in Herning will be Group B top seed Switzerland facing Austria, the latter in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

Also playing at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, airing on NHL Network, will be Team USA moving to Stockholm to take on a tough Finland squad that was sparked in the qualifying round by six clutch goals scored by Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen. No question, Americans Matty Beniers and Mikey Eyssimont will look for ways to contain their Seattle teammate. The 11:20 game in Stockholm features Group No. 2 seed Sweden and D-man Adam Larsson facing a highly capable Czechia team with Boston star David Pastrnak as the top threat – and top scorer in the tourney so far.

Molgaard Talked To His Linemates, Ehlers and Influence of Family and Friends

For Molgaard, the Danes’ four-game winning streak aligned with his play improving pretty much game over game. He kept the faith in the early going, in which he did score a goal during one of the losses and was noticeable in all zones.

“I think our line has been playing well and created a lot throughout most of the games,” said Molgaard. “But we didn’t quite have the sharpness or execution. As the tournament has been going on, we’ve been better. You’re always happy when you can contribute to the team.”

Molgaard couldn’t say enough positive things about Ehlers rushing to join the team after a rugged Stanley Cup Playoffs series and about the people in the stands.

“[Ehlers flying in] just shows what type of guy he is,” said Molgaard. “He’s just like all of us. For him to come home that quickly to help us out and be a game-changer right away is something you respect. He’s obviously a great hockey player, and he definitely showed that [Tuesday]. He brings a lot to the team, and we’re happy to have him.

“I had a lot of friends and family here [Tuesday]. “To be able to share this with them is awesome. Every single one of them has contributed to making me a better player and person. It is fun to show them some appreciation.”