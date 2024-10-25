Post Game Instant Analysis: Winnipeg at Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken played well offensively this game. They were neck and neck with Winnipeg during 5-on-5 regulation play in terms of shot volume (48.5%) and they built the advantage in terms of shot quality (58.5%).
- In the first period the Kraken generated 78 percent of all shot quality. The offensive and defensive control Seattle had of the game during that 20 minutes included a stretch of 10:21 during which Winnipeg did not register a single shot on goal (15:03 clock time to 4:42, they had two attempts – both were blocked).
- The line of the night was the reunited Matty Beniers centering Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann. They were responsible for every goal scored and, in 13:46 of ice time together, built a plus-7 shot attempt advantage and created 80 percent of all shot quality. Notably, this all happened while playing against Winnipeg’s top pairing and most potent offensive forward combination centered by Mark Scheifele.
- The Beniers line also represented the top three Kraken skaters in shots from the slot; the most individual shot quality (Eberle, .55 expected goals); the most rush chances (Eberle, 3); the most controlled entries (McCann, 7) and the two most controlled exits (Eberle, 10; Beniers, 8).
- The other line that was revisited was Yanni Gourde centering Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand. They were the second most utilized line after the Beniers line and also had a positive shot differential (plus-5) and created 53.4 percent of all shot quality.
- Beniers, Eberle, and McCann led the way in terms of individual game score. Fourth was Brandon Montour who registered one assist and four shot attempts in a team-leading 26:52 of ice time that included 2:54 of power play time. That is the most he’s played in a single game this season. Will Borgen rounded out the top five. Montour also had the most offensive zone possession time of any Kraken skater (:59).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand’s disallowed goal due to goaltender interference was the eighth time this season a goal has been taken off the board for that specific infraction. Four have been upheld.