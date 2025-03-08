Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia 

By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken controlled play through all three periods, earning 65.1-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 58.2-percent of all shot quality. Impressively, instead of sitting back on a lead, the third period was their strongest with a plus-8 shot attempt differential.
  • All of the Kraken forward combinations were successful in tilting the ice Seattle’s way with the most effective being the Matty Beniers-Jaden Schwartz-Kaapo Kakko trio that were plus-13 in shot attempts, equaling 66-percent of all shot quality in 10:52.
  • The line of John Hayden centering Tye Kartye and Mikey Eyssimont played 5:58 but created the biggest disparity in terms of shot quality with a 96.9-percent advantage.
  • Seattle had nine rush chances while allowing just two but struggled in terms of puck management, allowing eleven chances against off of turnovers.
  • Beniers had the game-winning goal and led all skaters in the game in possession time in the offensive zone (1:43).
  • Philipp Grubauer was in net for both wins over the Flyers and, in this game, prevented 1.1 more goals than expected and earned his seventh quality start of the season.
  • Chandler Stephenson scored the second short-handed goal of the season for the Kraken and in the process earned his 100th NHL goal marker.
  • The Kraken took five penalties for the first time since Feb. 2. They have averaged 2.3 per game this season which ranks as third best in the league.
  • The best skaters in the game according to Game Score (per hockeystatscards.com) were: Beniers, Brandon Montour, Kartye, Vince Dunn, and Adam Larsson.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

