Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia 

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken controlled play through all three periods, earning 65.1-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 58.2-percent of all shot quality. Impressively, instead of sitting back on a lead, the third period was their strongest with a plus-8 shot attempt differential.

All of the Kraken forward combinations were successful in tilting the ice Seattle’s way with the most effective being the Matty Beniers-Jaden Schwartz-Kaapo Kakko trio that were plus-13 in shot attempts, equaling 66-percent of all shot quality in 10:52.

The line of John Hayden centering Tye Kartye and Mikey Eyssimont played 5:58 but created the biggest disparity in terms of shot quality with a 96.9-percent advantage.

Seattle had nine rush chances while allowing just two but struggled in terms of puck management, allowing eleven chances against off of turnovers.

Beniers had the game-winning goal and led all skaters in the game in possession time in the offensive zone (1:43).

Philipp Grubauer was in net for both wins over the Flyers and, in this game, prevented 1.1 more goals than expected and earned his seventh quality start of the season.

Chandler Stephenson scored the second short-handed goal of the season for the Kraken and in the process earned his 100 th NHL goal marker.

NHL goal marker. The Kraken took five penalties for the first time since Feb. 2. They have averaged 2.3 per game this season which ranks as third best in the league.

The best skaters in the game according to Game Score (per hockeystatscards.com) were: Beniers, Brandon Montour, Kartye, Vince Dunn, and Adam Larsson.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):