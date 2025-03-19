Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Chicago

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken deserved the win in this game. They generated 51.6-percent of all shot volume resulting in 52.1-percent advantage in terms of shot quality.
- High-danger chances were even between the two teams with each side creating 17. Seattle was plus-2 in odd-man rushes.
- This was the sixth time in Kraken history that 12 or more skaters have earned at least a point.
- Shane Wright’s line – with Mikey Eyssimont and John Hayden – tilted the ice the most with a plus-5 shot attempt advantage and 85-percent of all shot quality in their 8:19 of play.
- With two goals, Wright led the way for his team in expected goals (.96) while Eyssimont (playing in his 200th NHL game) was second thanks in part to his game-leading seven shot attempts including a team-best five shots from the slot.
- This was the third multi-goal game for Wright.
- Adam Larsson scored the opening goal for the Kraken and then added two assists – both primary. It was the fourth three-point game of his career.
- Jordan Eberle scored a goal tonight extending his point streak to five games including a 1-6-7 stat line in his last four games. Worth noting all of those assists were primary helpers.
- This was the fourth time in franchise history the Kraken have scored six unanswered goals.
- Joey Daccord saved 1.1 more goals than expected marking his twenty-sixth quality start of the season.
- The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Brandon Montour, Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson, Andre Burakovsky and Wright. Kraken skaters held nine of the top 10 spots.
- This was Dan Bylsma’s 350th NHL win.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):