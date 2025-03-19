Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Chicago

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken deserved the win in this game. They generated 51.6-percent of all shot volume resulting in 52.1-percent advantage in terms of shot quality.

High-danger chances were even between the two teams with each side creating 17. Seattle was plus-2 in odd-man rushes.

This was the sixth time in Kraken history that 12 or more skaters have earned at least a point.

Shane Wright’s line – with Mikey Eyssimont and John Hayden – tilted the ice the most with a plus-5 shot attempt advantage and 85-percent of all shot quality in their 8:19 of play.

With two goals, Wright led the way for his team in expected goals (.96) while Eyssimont (playing in his 200th NHL game) was second thanks in part to his game-leading seven shot attempts including a team-best five shots from the slot.

This was the third multi-goal game for Wright.

Adam Larsson scored the opening goal for the Kraken and then added two assists – both primary. It was the fourth three-point game of his career.

Jordan Eberle scored a goal tonight extending his point streak to five games including a 1-6-7 stat line in his last four games. Worth noting all of those assists were primary helpers.

This was the fourth time in franchise history the Kraken have scored six unanswered goals.

Joey Daccord saved 1.1 more goals than expected marking his twenty-sixth quality start of the season.

The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Brandon Montour, Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson, Andre Burakovsky and Wright. Kraken skaters held nine of the top 10 spots.

This was Dan Bylsma’s 350th NHL win.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):