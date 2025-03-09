Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Washington

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

For the majority of this game, the Kraken held an offensive edge going plus-14 and plus-7 in 5-on-5 shot attempts in each of the first two periods. And while the Capitals gained the advantage in the final twenty minutes (plus-10), Seattle earned an overall 57-percent of shot volume and 64.5-percent of shot quality.

All four forward lines for Seattle were in the positive when it came to creating more offense than they allowed. The most effective was the combination of Chander Stephenson centering Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle. In 12:04 of ice time together, they were plus-eight in shot attempts and had a game leading 77.9-percent of all shot quality playing primarily against the Capitals’ top line.

Shane Wright opened the scoring deservedly given that he led the Kraken in individual shot quality. He had two rush chances, two shots from the slot, and two chances off the cycle.

The Kraken only allowed one power play against and kept Washington off the board. Impressive against a power play that has been converting at a 30-percent rate over their previous ten games.

The best skaters in the game according to Game Score (per hockeystatscards.com) were: Adam Larsson, Vince Dunn, Eberle, and Tolvanen with Andre Burakovsky coming in sixth.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):