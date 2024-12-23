Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Colorado

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken had some pushback tonight. Across 51:01 of 5-on-5 time, Seattle generated 52-percent of all shot volume and 47.2-percent of all shot quality powered mostly by a strong third period that saw them outshoot Colorado 9-5 including three high-danger attempts while allowing only one.
  • There were some new line combinations in this game. One really jumped out: Jaden Schwartz swapped in on the left side of Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko and in 10:21 of ice time matched primarily against the Avalanche’s top line centered by Nathan MacKinnon, the line out-attempted Colorado 13-3 and created 94.6-percent of all shot quality.
  • Yanni Gourde factored on Jared McCann’s game-tying goal to earn his 200th career assist and became the sixth undrafted active player with as many.
  • Colorado used its top weapons to its advantage as well. Known for their ability to attack with speed, they generated nine rush chances including seven with a skater advantage.
  • Kakko led the Kraken in individual shot quality.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

sporqcol

