Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Colorado

The Kraken had some pushback tonight. Across 51:01 of 5-on-5 time, Seattle generated 52-percent of all shot volume and 47.2-percent of all shot quality powered mostly by a strong third period that saw them outshoot Colorado 9-5 including three high-danger attempts while allowing only one.

There were some new line combinations in this game. One really jumped out: Jaden Schwartz swapped in on the left side of Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko and in 10:21 of ice time matched primarily against the Avalanche’s top line centered by Nathan MacKinnon, the line out-attempted Colorado 13-3 and created 94.6-percent of all shot quality.

Yanni Gourde factored on Jared McCann’s game-tying goal to earn his 200th career assist and became the sixth undrafted active player with as many.

Colorado used its top weapons to its advantage as well. Known for their ability to attack with speed, they generated nine rush chances including seven with a skater advantage.

Kakko led the Kraken in individual shot quality.

