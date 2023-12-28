Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken worked for this win in different facets of play. In 5-on-5 play, they were out-attempted across all 60 minutes, but after losing the quality battle in the opening period, they won it in the final 40 to come away with 50.8-percent of all shot quality.
  • Chris Driedger’s return to NHL ice was impressive and a difference-maker. In his first action of the season, he turned away 37 of 38 shots on target and faced 74 pucks that were sent in his direction. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Driedger prevented 3.39 goals more than he should have given how much quality he faced. The performance qualified as a quality start for him.
  • Both Kraken goals came off the rush – they bested Calgary in this type of scoring chance 9-to-5.
  • Vince Dunn set up the first goal of the game with a stretch pass to Kailer Yamamoto. It was the defender’s 107th stretch pass of the season (5-on-5 play) – that’s a league-best. It’s the second straight season that Dunn has led the league in that stat.
  • A tremendous rebound in puck control came from the Kraken in the third period. Going into the final 20 minutes, they’d won just 20-percent of all puck battles but ended the game tied 50-50 with Calgary.
  • The penalty kill did allow one goal against for the second straight game. The last time that happened was Nov. 11-13. The short-handed unit was perfect, however, in three other blocks of time including what resulted in a 3:49 long penalty kill in period 2.
  • He didn’t score, but Tomas Tatar led all Kraken skaters in 5-on-5 shot quality with Yamamoto a close second, and the line he plays on with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle was the Kraken’s best in terms of tilting the ice with 58.3-percent of all shot volume and 65.9-percent of all shot quality in 11:37 of ice time.
  • The individual leaders in the game in terms of game score were: Will Borgen; Driedger; Yamamoto; Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann. No Flames player ranked in the top five.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

1280x720 template

News Feed

take it outside history of the nhl winter classic

Take it Outside
final buzzer seattle kraken at calgary flames december 27

Driedger Douses the Flames
3 game essentials seattle kraken at calgary flames dec 27

Kraken (12-14-9) at Flames (14-15-5) | 6:30 p.m.
2024 wjc live blog

2024 World Junior Live Blog: Rehkopf Scores Twice, Nelson Earns Two Assists 
WC Hockey Alive and Well Dec 24

Alive and Well in the PNW
kraken film room ryker evans first nhl point

Kraken Film Room: Playing With Ease – Ryker Evans’ first NHL Point
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at anaheim ducks december 23

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim
final buzzer seattle kraken at anaheim ducks december 23

Dunn, Daccord Down the Ducks
3 game essentials seattle kraken at anaheim ducks dec 23

Kraken (11-14-9) at Ducks (12-20-0) | 5 p.m.
depth of the sea oscar fisker molgaard

Changing of the Fisker Molgaard
2024 winter classic 100-plus years in the making

100-plus Years in the Making 
Seattle kraken International District story WC 

Partners in History 
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at los angeles kings december 20

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles
final buzzer seattle kraken at los angeles kings december 20

Big Win for Kraken in LA
3 game essentials seattle kraken at los angeles kings dec 20th

Kraken (10-14-9) at Kings (18-6-4) | 7 p.m.
final buzzer seattle kraken at dallas stars december 18th

Kraken Catch Stars, Fall in OT
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at dallas stars december 18

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas
3 game essentials seattle kraken at dallas stars dec 18th

Kraken (10-14-8) at Stars (17-8-4) | 5 p.m.