Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken worked for this win in different facets of play. In 5-on-5 play, they were out-attempted across all 60 minutes, but after losing the quality battle in the opening period, they won it in the final 40 to come away with 50.8-percent of all shot quality.

Chris Driedger’s return to NHL ice was impressive and a difference-maker. In his first action of the season, he turned away 37 of 38 shots on target and faced 74 pucks that were sent in his direction. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Driedger prevented 3.39 goals more than he should have given how much quality he faced. The performance qualified as a quality start for him.

Both Kraken goals came off the rush – they bested Calgary in this type of scoring chance 9-to-5.

Vince Dunn set up the first goal of the game with a stretch pass to Kailer Yamamoto. It was the defender’s 107th stretch pass of the season (5-on-5 play) – that’s a league-best. It’s the second straight season that Dunn has led the league in that stat.

A tremendous rebound in puck control came from the Kraken in the third period. Going into the final 20 minutes, they’d won just 20-percent of all puck battles but ended the game tied 50-50 with Calgary.

The penalty kill did allow one goal against for the second straight game. The last time that happened was Nov. 11-13. The short-handed unit was perfect, however, in three other blocks of time including what resulted in a 3:49 long penalty kill in period 2.

He didn’t score, but Tomas Tatar led all Kraken skaters in 5-on-5 shot quality with Yamamoto a close second, and the line he plays on with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle was the Kraken’s best in terms of tilting the ice with 58.3-percent of all shot volume and 65.9-percent of all shot quality in 11:37 of ice time.

The individual leaders in the game in terms of game score were: Will Borgen; Driedger; Yamamoto; Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann. No Flames player ranked in the top five.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):