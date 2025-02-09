Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken earned their fourteenth comeback win and their seventh multi-goal comeback win of the season tonight. That's the most in the NHL. Only Boston & Philadelphia have more third-period multi-goal comeback wins this season.
  • It was also the second time this season they had a multi-goal comeback in the third period.
  • Buoyed by a strong third period, the Kraken came out on the winning end in terms of shot quality. In 5-on-5 play, while Seattle was out-attempted 56-50, they created 52.4-percent of all shot quality.
  • The strongest line for the Kraken in terms of tilting the ice was the combination of Shane Wright, Andre Burakovsky, and Jared McCann. In 9:12 minutes of 5-on-5 time, they were plus-3 in shot attempts and created 68.7-percent of all shot quality.
  • With Brandon Montour leaving the game in the first period, Vince Dunn ended up playing 29:18 (the most of any game this season for him) including 16:08 with his partner, Adam Larsson who played 26:37 (the second most ice time of any game for him) the most of any defensive pairing. In that time, the Kraken created 60.5-percent of all shot quality including seven shots on target while allowing only three against.
  • Joey Daccord had 46 unblocked shots sent his way and stopped all but two. He earned his 23rd quality start of the season.
  • The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Adam Larsson (who led all players in the game); Wright, Burakovsky, Dunn, and McCann.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

sporqcgy

