Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken earned their fourteenth comeback win and their seventh multi-goal comeback win of the season tonight. That's the most in the NHL. Only Boston & Philadelphia have more third-period multi-goal comeback wins this season.

It was also the second time this season they had a multi-goal comeback in the third period.

Buoyed by a strong third period, the Kraken came out on the winning end in terms of shot quality. In 5-on-5 play, while Seattle was out-attempted 56-50, they created 52.4-percent of all shot quality.

The strongest line for the Kraken in terms of tilting the ice was the combination of Shane Wright, Andre Burakovsky, and Jared McCann. In 9:12 minutes of 5-on-5 time, they were plus-3 in shot attempts and created 68.7-percent of all shot quality.

With Brandon Montour leaving the game in the first period, Vince Dunn ended up playing 29:18 (the most of any game this season for him) including 16:08 with his partner, Adam Larsson who played 26:37 (the second most ice time of any game for him) the most of any defensive pairing. In that time, the Kraken created 60.5-percent of all shot quality including seven shots on target while allowing only three against.

Joey Daccord had 46 unblocked shots sent his way and stopped all but two. He earned his 23rd quality start of the season.

The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Adam Larsson (who led all players in the game); Wright, Burakovsky, Dunn, and McCann.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):