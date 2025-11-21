Getting the Call, Then Making a Call

As for his dad, Lars Molgaard played 15 years of pro hockey in Europe, often as a teammate of Todd Bjorkstrand, who is former Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand’s father. The younger Bjorkstrand has played the fourth-most games of those Danish NHL players and, according to Quant Hockey, Fisker Molgaard is the 18th to debut.. Poul Popiel in 1966 was the first Danish born player in the NHL, though he moved to Canada at age 8 and learned his hockey in that country. The first homegrown Dane to play in the NHL was Frans Nielsen in 2007. He is now a Kraken player development consultant based in Europe.

“Frans has been an amazing mentor to Oscar,” said Lars Molgaard in the stands Thursday night. “They’ve worked together since the Kraken drafted Oscar.

On Record: Oscar Thinking NHL at Early Age

When asked about her son’s hockey dreams coming into reality, first with the 2023 NHL Draft and now an NHL game, Trine Fisker recalled a video Oscar did as a 10-year-old.

“He was very clear that his ultimate goal was to play in the NHL,” said his mom. “It was all his idea and dream.”

Post-game, with a huge grin, Fisker Molgaard confirmed he remembers making the NHL remarks on film: ”Yes, so now that’s a fun, fun video.”

While awaiting warmups – parents and younger brother made it with 10 minutes to spare – Chicago lawyer Nick Fucinato came down to the 100-section from his regular seats high up in the Chicago arena bowl. Fucinato sister married into the Fisker Molgaard family and lives in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Fucinato, donning his usual Blackhawks jersey but adding a new Kraken ballcap, wanted to say hello and congrats to Oscar’s parents. Fucinato also showed off a pair of handmade signs cheering his Seattle Kraken cousin in Danish.

The 2025 calendar year has power-boosted the career arc of Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard. After starting his third and final regular season in Sweden’s top pro league in September 2024 as a 19-year-old, he played for his native Denmark at the 2025 IIHF World Juniors over the winter holidays and celebrated his 20th birthday in mid-February.

He then helped his HV71 pro club avoid relegation by scoring twice in six relegation-playoff games in late March. Job done in Europe, the 2023 second rounder (52nd overall), happily journeyed to play seven games for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley over three weeks in April. He tallied two goals and an assist in seven AHL games while wholly impressing Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal before departing to join Denmark’s national team for another six weeks.

Canadians, including now Thursday night teammate Brandon Montour, know all too well that Fisker Molgaard was an integral part of Team Denmark advancing to the IIHF Men’s World Championship for the first time ever. With Fisker Molgaard as a top star, Denmark upset Canada in the quarterfinal before a delirious home crowd and subsequently finished fourth in the tournament, the country’s highest ever placement. That same week, Nielsen was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame for his own starring role in Danish international competition.