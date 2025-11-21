Getting the Call, Then Making a Call

CHICAGO – Lars Molgaard was sitting in his driveway, just home from work in Denmark. Trine Fisker was in a meeting working remotely. That was about 30 hours before Thursday’s puck drop in Chicago. Their son and Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard was calling minutes after hearing the news he was called up from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He wanted his parents to know first thing even if Fisker Molgaard had just two hours to make his flight itinerary from Palm Springs to Chicago.
“I called them yesterday,” said Fisker Molgaard in the visitors' locker room here at United Center after the Kraken morning stake. “They were super proud ... it’ll be fun to get to experience it with them.”
“We are very excited and happy on Oscar’s behalf,” said Trine (pronounced “tree-nuh”) Fisker. “We are all so happy to have the chance to be here and share the moment with him.”
On hand with Fisker Molgaard’s parents was younger brother, Anton, 17 and on point by getting a cellphone video of Oscar taking the traditional solo rookie lap before the rest of the Kraken took the ice for warmups.
But Fisker Molgaard wasn’t done yet, drawing the primary assist on Tye Kartye’s third period goal that got the Kraken on the board and sparked a comeback from two down in an eventual 3-2 victory over the hometown Blackhawks.
“It’s been an amazing and unforgettable evening,” said Trine Fisker after the game. “Fantastic to see Oscar on the ice and such a great relief it went well. Unbelievable night with first NHL point already. What a great comeback by the team. A fantastic memory for all of us.”