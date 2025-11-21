Getting the Call, Then Making a Call

When 2023 second rounder Oscar Fisker Molgaard took his first shift Thursday, he became the 18th player from Denmark in the NHL. He promptly called his family, which journeyed 30 hours to see it

OM2
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

CHICAGO – Lars Molgaard was sitting in his driveway, just home from work in Denmark. Trine Fisker was in a meeting working remotely. That was about 30 hours before Thursday’s puck drop in Chicago. Their son and Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard was calling minutes after hearing the news he was called up from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He wanted his parents to know first thing even if Fisker Molgaard had just two hours to make his flight itinerary from Palm Springs to Chicago.

“I called them yesterday,” said Fisker Molgaard in the visitors' locker room here at United Center after the Kraken morning stake. “They were super proud ... it’ll be fun to get to experience it with them.”

“We are very excited and happy on Oscar’s behalf,” said Trine (pronounced “tree-nuh”) Fisker. “We are all so happy to have the chance to be here and share the moment with him.”

On hand with Fisker Molgaard’s parents was younger brother, Anton, 17 and on point by getting a cellphone video of Oscar taking the traditional solo rookie lap before the rest of the Kraken took the ice for warmups.

But Fisker Molgaard wasn’t done yet, drawing the primary assist on Tye Kartye’s third period goal that got the Kraken on the board and sparked a comeback from two down in an eventual 3-2 victory over the hometown Blackhawks.

“It’s been an amazing and unforgettable evening,” said Trine Fisker after the game. “Fantastic to see Oscar on the ice and such a great relief it went well. Unbelievable night with first NHL point already. What a great comeback by the team. A fantastic memory for all of us.”

Oscar Fisker Molgaard's parents made the trip from Denmark on short notice to watch their son notch his first NHL point in his first NHL game.

As for his dad, Lars Molgaard played 15 years of pro hockey in Europe, often as a teammate of Todd Bjorkstrand, who is former Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand’s father. The younger Bjorkstrand has played the fourth-most games of those Danish NHL players and, according to Quant Hockey, Fisker Molgaard is the 18th to debut.. Poul Popiel in 1966 was the first Danish born player in the NHL, though he moved to Canada at age 8 and learned his hockey in that country. The first homegrown Dane to play in the NHL was Frans Nielsen in 2007. He is now a Kraken player development consultant based in Europe.

“Frans has been an amazing mentor to Oscar,” said Lars Molgaard in the stands Thursday night. “They’ve worked together since the Kraken drafted Oscar.

On Record: Oscar Thinking NHL at Early Age

When asked about her son’s hockey dreams coming into reality, first with the 2023 NHL Draft and now an NHL game, Trine Fisker recalled a video Oscar did as a 10-year-old.

“He was very clear that his ultimate goal was to play in the NHL,” said his mom. “It was all his idea and dream.”

Post-game, with a huge grin, Fisker Molgaard confirmed he remembers making the NHL remarks on film: ”Yes, so now that’s a fun, fun video.”

While awaiting warmups – parents and younger brother made it with 10 minutes to spare – Chicago lawyer Nick Fucinato came down to the 100-section from his regular seats high up in the Chicago arena bowl. Fucinato sister married into the Fisker Molgaard family and lives in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Fucinato, donning his usual Blackhawks jersey but adding a new Kraken ballcap, wanted to say hello and congrats to Oscar’s parents. Fucinato also showed off a pair of handmade signs cheering his Seattle Kraken cousin in Danish.

The 2025 calendar year has power-boosted the career arc of Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard. After starting his third and final regular season in Sweden’s top pro league in September 2024 as a 19-year-old, he played for his native Denmark at the 2025 IIHF World Juniors over the winter holidays and celebrated his 20th birthday in mid-February.

He then helped his HV71 pro club avoid relegation by scoring twice in six relegation-playoff games in late March. Job done in Europe, the 2023 second rounder (52nd overall), happily journeyed to play seven games for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley over three weeks in April. He tallied two goals and an assist in seven AHL games while wholly impressing Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal before departing to join Denmark’s national team for another six weeks.

Canadians, including now Thursday night teammate Brandon Montour, know all too well that Fisker Molgaard was an integral part of Team Denmark advancing to the IIHF Men’s World Championship for the first time ever. With Fisker Molgaard as a top star, Denmark upset Canada in the quarterfinal before a delirious home crowd and subsequently finished fourth in the tournament, the country’s highest ever placement. That same week, Nielsen was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame for his own starring role in Danish international competition.

OS

Getting the Word of Call-Up

On Wednesday, Molgaard was working out at the Firebirds training center in the southern California desert when Kraken team president Ron Francis called to inform the Danish forward he was ticketed for a plane to Chicago. He would be in the Kraken lineup for Thursday’s game, centering young forwards Ryan Winterton and Tye Kartye on the fourth line. The trio impressed together in training camp and preseason games. Fisker Molgaard was among the last players when the Kraken cut down their 23-man roster. No one in the organization is surprised he is this season’s first prospect recalled.

“When I got the call yesterday, yeah, pure excitement and joy and looking forward to today,” said Fisker Molgaard after Thursday’s morning skate. “Ron told me I’ve been doing a good job and had to get on the plane in a couple hours. It’s been a bit hectic ... just excited to get going. I’m really happy to be here.”

