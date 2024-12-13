Making Him Feel Right At Home 

Kraken newcomer Mitchell Stephens won’t soon forget the help Yanni Gourde provided him both on the ice and especially away from it when they first became NHL teammates and Stanley Cup champions in Tampa Bay five years ago.

Stephens, 27, had made his NHL debut that 2019-20 season only a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The ensuing league shutdown meant that season’s playoffs began in August 2020 in “bubble” zones in Toronto and later Edmonton – with players quarantined there well in advance.

Spouses were only permitted to attend and see their husbands and boyfriends again starting with the conference finals in Edmonton, but protocols were so strict the Lightning wives and girlfriends decided they’d all stay home and meet up again in Tampa Bay if the team made the Cup Final. And when that happened, Gourde and his wife, Marie-Andree, invited Stephens’ then-girlfriend and now-wife Emma, who is from Ontario, to stay with her at their second home in Florida.

“Emma went to stay at their home because I was away in Edmonton in the bubble,” Stephens said. “It made things much easier on her and then after we won the Cup, the four of us stayed down there together another week celebrating.”

Their former Lightning team makes its only Climate Pledge Arena visit Saturday to play the Kraken, reviving memories for both players of their time together then and since. For Stephens, now a journeyman NHL center who signed with the Kraken this past summer and was called up from AHL Coachella Valley two weeks ago, getting to know Gourde – who is five years his senior -- that rookie season made all the difference.

“He took me under his wing and really helped me and my family out,” Stephens said. “When we came back from the ‘bubble,’ he and Marie let us stay with them. He was just always inviting me out to dinner when I was young and just making sure I was around the team and involved.”