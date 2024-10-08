Kraken Name Jordan Eberle Team Captain  

A day before Jordan Eberle was told he’d be named the second captain in Kraken franchise history, the 34-year-old was giving back to his team off the ice much as he usually does on it.

Eberle had agreed to spend part of his Saturday morning alongside general manager Ron Francis co-hosting an exclusive online questions-and-answers session with Kraken season ticket members. At this stage of his NHL career, now entering a 15th season, Eberle has come to appreciate such exchanges with the people who’ve stood behind his team from the stands much as he tries to do in the dressing room, on the bench and while playing alongside those wearing his same uniform.

“It’s always nice to interact with them,” said Eberle, officially announced as captain during pregame introductions Tuesday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena ahead of the Kraken’s season opener against the St. Louis Blues. “They’re the people that are cheering and the people that are loud in the stands – the ones that kind of will us to win hockey games.”

And it’s that off-ice attention to detail in addition to Eberle’s own will to win games on the ice – scoring some of the biggest goals in franchise history – that made him the natural selection to fill a captain’s role left vacant by the March 2022 trade of Mark Giordano to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eberle was the final player introduced to fans pregame on Tuesday, prompting a buzz in the stands that something might be up. The Kraken were the only NHL team by that point to have not named a captain and fans had already seen all four alternates introduced – Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz, Yanni Gourde and new addition Matty Beniers – before Eberle’s turn came.

The crowd, not surprisingly, erupted in applause.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Seattle, the city and the fans,” Eberle had said Monday morning, shortly after his teammates were secretly given the captaincy news. “I’ve mentioned that on many occasions. It’s the reason why I signed here. My family loves it. From day one, obviously, with things not going very well in our expansion season, they were behind us.”

Eberle, that expansion season notched the first hat trick in franchise history, one of only two managed by a Kraken player to date. The following season, he scored arguably the biggest goal in franchise history, an overtime winner in Game 4 of the opening playoff round against Colorado that eventually swung the series in the Kraken’s favor.