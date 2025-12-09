Kraken Fall Just Short of Halting Streak

The third period here at Climate Pledge Arena started at 1-1. It moved to 2-1 Minnesota when a centering pass was tipped net front by Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson, his ninth goal of the season. The former Kraken forward jumped and finessed the puck past Philipp Grubauer, who deserved better on a starring night for the Seattle goaltender. Two late empty net goals made it a 4-1 final, but this was a decidedly tight game until late in the final period. Seattle is now 11-10-6 on the season and 0-5-1 in its last six games. Division rival Los Angeles visits on Wednesday.

On the very next shift after Johansson’s goal, it appeared fourth-liner Tye Kartye made it 2-2 when he bladed a high puck into the Wild goal behind goalie Filip Gustavsson. But the on-ice officials quickly signaled Kartye had his stick above the shoulders and the crossbar.

The Kraken had other chances down the stretch run of this contest, but couldn’t find the equalizer before Grubauer left his net for 6-on-5 attempts. Captain Jordan Eberle, who scored his 11th of the season, supplied a straightforward message to his teammates during a post-game scrum.

“You’ve got to find ways to win,” said Eberle, prompted by a query about the Kraken playing a strong game overall. “I don't care how you play. I think it just comes down, for me, we just need to find a little bit better from everybody. You can say we're working hard, competing, but we need to find a little bit more from every single guy ... I've said this before, I think the line between winning and losing is so thin. I mean, obviously we've lost six in a row ... you have to realize a little bit here puts you over that edge and you start winning again.”

Coach Lane Lambert agreed with Eberle, specifically pointing out his squad is not turning tied home games after two periods into victories of late. “I would agree with his assessment that we need more from everybody,” said Lambert. “We have to have everybody playing well. We just can't afford to have any passengers. I didn't think everyone brought their best.”

Lambert then expanded on recent third periods falling short in front of the home crowd: “I thought the third period, I thought we could have generated a little bit more. But certainly we had some opportunities again. We're in a third period at home in a tie game. We haven't been good enough in that situation. We were earlier in the year ... we have to stay positive and work our way through.”