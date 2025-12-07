Forming Mutual Connections Through Shared Heritage  

Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour understands the importance of forging a mutual connection with youngsters from communities such as the one where he grew up.
Montour, who is of Mohawk descent, didn’t get any visits from the NHL or major professional athletes while spending his early childhood raised on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve outside of Toronto. So, when given a chance last week to skate with students from Muckleshoot Tribal School, he remembered a childhood where Native American lacrosse players were the sports figures he most identified with and how finding that connection with more mainstream pro athletes would have meant the world.
“They might have different lives in different situations,” Montour said of Indigenous youth compared to major pro athletes. “But if there’s somebody they might be able to connect with, even if it’s just in a little way – someone similar to them – it would definitely be huge. You just think about how, when you were growing up, having those people would have been nice to have for sure.”
The school’s second such skate in as many seasons at Kraken Community Iceplex, provided courtesy of the team’s One Roof Foundation philanthropic arm, saw Montour on the ice offering coaching tips and talking to the group of 40 elementary, middle school, and high school students in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month. The Kraken will hold Indigenous Peoples Night, pres. by Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, on Dec. 16 during their game against the Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena.