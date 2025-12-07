Forming Mutual Connections Through Shared Heritage  

Montour spent time during the skating session hearing from the students, ages 5-to-18, about their Auburn-based school and sharing some of his own background with them.

Hockey is Canada’s official national winter sport, while lacrosse is its national summer sport. Montour excelled at both, as did many of his Indigenous friends immersed in the two pastimes from the time they could walk.

“I love both sports, but mainly lacrosse with its Indigenous players,” said Montour, who played lacrosse alongside hockey throughout his youth, all the way to a Junior “A” level where he won a Canadian national title with a Six Nations Arrows team from his hometown. “Lacrosse is so heavily involved with a lot of high-end players who are Native American. Back home, you’re born with literally a lacrosse stick, and those kids are talented. So, there are a lot of talented players that we looked up to growing up.”

After moving with his family at age 6 from the reserve to the southern Ontario town of Tilbury, about 40 miles across the border from Detroit, Montour became a huge Red Wings fan and began excelling at hockey during the eight years he lived there. But he kept following lacrosse and its Indigenous players -- going to National Lacrosse League games with his parents and watching as some of his friends graduated to playing at higher levels.

“Even the players I played with when I was a kid, a lot of them are professional players now,” Montour said.

He eventually did find hockey role models on his favorite Red Wings, especially dynamic team captain Steve Yzerman. But none that he could ever meet back then or share a mutual heritage with. That’s why he’s committed to making his shared heritage with local Indigenous youth more widely available.

“He was asking them about the school, and so they were able to talk to him about that,” said Samantha McGee, manager of administrative support services for the Muckleshoot school, said of Montour’s interactions with the students. “He showed interest in our school because it’s about 95% Native-based students. And so, he was asking them about the culture and how it is there.