Go Figurine: ‘Sasquatch-ing Cancer

Facing a difficult diagnosis himself, Ray George has “a different view on the whole thing,” inspiring him to cheer up patients and staff at VMFH cancer institute. Famed Sasquatch is involved

By Bob Condor /
By Bob Condor

If looking at the bright side is an art form – I’m good with that, you? – then Ray George is brush-stroking a masterpiece and his canvas is the Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. The 70-year-old Bellingham custom-sign business owner was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in early January. George spiraled at the news, but only for hours. He wasn’t going to tell his wife, Glorene, right away. That didn’t last the day either.

“I have a different view on the whole thing,” said Ray during a candid, tender and upbeat three-humans conversation Thursday afternoon that makes it difficult not to use first names here. “The first time I heard the diagnosis, I went straight to, ‘Why me?’ ”

Ray said he “gave himself one pity day” before thinking about the years of providing long-term care for his parents and Glorene’s mother in the Georges’ home, how those experiences impelled Ray and Glorene to appreciate what and who you have in your life.

“I decided to look at cancer as a blessing, to live each day in the present,” said Ray.

“We both know how serious this cancer is,” said Glorene from the business office the married couple has shared for 46 years. “We value every day together even more than before the diagnosis. But it doesn’t do any good to dwell on it. Though we have our days, sometimes a song might do it [trigger emotions].”

Pancreatic is one of the most difficult cancers to spot early. Symptoms frequently don’t arise until the cancer is at an advanced stage. Some 66,000 Americans are diagnosed each year with the numbers increasing annually. The stark statistics the Georges know too well is pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. with only 13 percent of patients reaching five years of survival for all stages combined.

Doing His Research

Ray’s response to the daunting pancreatic cancer math started with seeking the best medical care and doctors. He did his research and chose Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, which has been an innovator in the pancreatic cancer space for 40 years. A big draw was being under the care of Dr. Vincent Picozzi, who heads the pancreaticobiliary program and is known worldwide for generating survival rates double the national average, as reported by the National Cancer Institute. Ray and Glorene rave about the VMFH patient support groups and social workers as well.

Next is where the art form and masterpiece enter the frame. Ray makes regular visits to Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute for treatments that can knock him back physically for a day or two before he returns to accentuating the positive. Early on in treatment treks from Bellingham into the city, Ray decided he was going to create smiles and lift spirits of other pancreatic cancer patients and the VMFH nurse and support staffs.

Some might call it a whim, but let’s agree the artiste in Ray emerged the day he stopped at Archie McPhee novelty store in Wallingford looking for something to infuse a measure of merriment at the VMFH cancer center. He found his muse – well, muses – in the form of Sasquatch figurines. He loves a clever play on words as much as making a sale for the “The Sign Post” business that now includes various adult children and their spouses.

“I thought, ‘Sasquatch Cancer,” said Ray about spotting the figurines. “It just popped into my mind.”

His Secret Mission

Ray secretly planted that first batch of figurines as various spots at the cancer center, a nurses station here, the reception desk there. He was keeping it secret or at least thought that to be the case. He even devised techniques to distract a nurse or staff member, then slyly dropped the figurine in a visible place as he perfected the sleight of hand.

Thus, it was only fitting that VMFH, a founding partner of the franchise, and the Kraken teamed up to surprise Ray this week during his regular chemotherapy appointment. Ray, not one who leans into shyness, was overwhelmed when a giant Sasquatch walked into the patient room. Once he recovered a bit from being stunned, Ray asked for a photo with the Big Guy (although it could be argued successfully the photo features two Big Guys). Ray got a kick out the realistic, detailed feet of the over-life-sized Sasquatch.

“My phone blew up when people heard about it,” said Ray. “I’m still talking about it more than 24 hours later and people are still reaching out. That was something else.”

Ray on ‘Surge’ Duty at Saturday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night

There is more “something else”: Among other activities, Ray will be managing the dial of a three-part Let’s Go Kraken ”Surge” that is cranked by an honored guest each home game. Ray is part of Saturday’s Hockey Fights Cancer theme night.

On his regular visits, Ray makes every effort to bring more figurines. He takes sheer delight in seeing some of his figurines featured around the center, including one tiny wilderness setting complete with rocks and a forest. One day Ray was running late with no time for an Archie McPhee’s stop. As usual, he spotted some cancer patients and loved ones experiencing a tough day.

“The only thing to do was steal some back,” said Ray, chuckling after taking a sip of water to combat the dry-mouth associated with his diagnosis. “I want to make people happy. Make them smile. But some of them are set up so great that I can’t take those back. I write sayings on the bottom [such as ‘You matter’ or ‘Sasquatch Cancer’] to make someone feel better about themselves and their outlook. Those smiles and their self-awareness make my day too.”

Paying It Forward Helps Ray Too

“Ray’s acts of kindness do a lot for Ray,” said Glorene. “Populating Sasquatches around the center helps him make people feel good. He loves it.”

Last winter holiday season Ray was feeling ill, the worst striking Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Any other day, he would have visited the emergency room but he “knew if I went in the hospital that I wasn’t coming out.”

When he did go to be examined, he spent 30 days in a Lynden hospital to undergo a multitude of tests and scans to determine if it was more than severe case of pancreatitis. Ray is a diabetic, which is a cancer risk factor. It took a while, but doctors eventually discovered a spot on Ray’s pancreas. It is a daily wonder Ray is so full of life and joy and gratitude.

“My diagnosis came out of left field and caught me off guard,” said Ray. “I learned that day cancer can hit anyone. It doesn’t care who you are. It’s something you’re never prepared for.”

