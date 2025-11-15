Go Figurine: ‘Sasquatch-ing Cancer

If looking at the bright side is an art form – I’m good with that, you? – then Ray George is brush-stroking a masterpiece and his canvas is the Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. The 70-year-old Bellingham custom-sign business owner was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in early January. George spiraled at the news, but only for hours. He wasn’t going to tell his wife, Glorene, right away. That didn’t last the day either.

“I have a different view on the whole thing,” said Ray during a candid, tender and upbeat three-humans conversation Thursday afternoon that makes it difficult not to use first names here. “The first time I heard the diagnosis, I went straight to, ‘Why me?’ ”

Ray said he “gave himself one pity day” before thinking about the years of providing long-term care for his parents and Glorene’s mother in the Georges’ home, how those experiences impelled Ray and Glorene to appreciate what and who you have in your life.

“I decided to look at cancer as a blessing, to live each day in the present,” said Ray.

“We both know how serious this cancer is,” said Glorene from the business office the married couple has shared for 46 years. “We value every day together even more than before the diagnosis. But it doesn’t do any good to dwell on it. Though we have our days, sometimes a song might do it [trigger emotions].”

Pancreatic is one of the most difficult cancers to spot early. Symptoms frequently don’t arise until the cancer is at an advanced stage. Some 66,000 Americans are diagnosed each year with the numbers increasing annually. The stark statistics the Georges know too well is pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. with only 13 percent of patients reaching five years of survival for all stages combined.

Doing His Research

Ray’s response to the daunting pancreatic cancer math started with seeking the best medical care and doctors. He did his research and chose Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, which has been an innovator in the pancreatic cancer space for 40 years. A big draw was being under the care of Dr. Vincent Picozzi, who heads the pancreaticobiliary program and is known worldwide for generating survival rates double the national average, as reported by the National Cancer Institute. Ray and Glorene rave about the VMFH patient support groups and social workers as well.

Next is where the art form and masterpiece enter the frame. Ray makes regular visits to Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute for treatments that can knock him back physically for a day or two before he returns to accentuating the positive. Early on in treatment treks from Bellingham into the city, Ray decided he was going to create smiles and lift spirits of other pancreatic cancer patients and the VMFH nurse and support staffs.

Some might call it a whim, but let’s agree the artiste in Ray emerged the day he stopped at Archie McPhee novelty store in Wallingford looking for something to infuse a measure of merriment at the VMFH cancer center. He found his muse – well, muses – in the form of Sasquatch figurines. He loves a clever play on words as much as making a sale for the “The Sign Post” business that now includes various adult children and their spouses.

“I thought, ‘Sasquatch Cancer,” said Ray about spotting the figurines. “It just popped into my mind.”