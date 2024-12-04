Kraken Franchise At Six

Early on during the two-year lead-up to the official awarding of the Kraken franchise, soon-to-be-team-owner David Bonderman arrived for a visit to the Seattle Center campus where he’d once worked as a Space Needle security guard while attending the University of Washington.

There to give him an impromptu campus tour at the request of Oak View Group co-founder Tim Leiweke – spearheading a planned overhaul of KeyArena into Climate Pledge Arena -- was Seattle Center director Robert Nellams, eager to show Bonderman what had changed in the decades since.

“Tim Leiweke said, ‘Bonderman wants to take a tour around the campus; can you grab a golf cart and take him on a little tour?” Nellams recalled. “So, I grabbed a golf cart and took him on a tour and talked about the things we were doing and how the campus worked.”

And Nellams came away impressed by what an “everyday guy” Bonderman seemed to be, as opposed to just another wealthy owner looking to put his stamp on things.

“He was so nice when I took him around,” Nellams said. “I was a little taken aback… I really, really appreciated the fact that he was so gracious.”

Those who’ve witnessed Bonderman’s oversight of the Kraken franchise up close view it in similar “everyday guy” terms: A man of enormous means eager to provide resources but humble enough to not intervene too deeply in areas already entrusted to experts in their fields.

On Wednesday as the Kraken celebrates the sixth anniversary of having been awarded their franchise in Sea Island, Georgia, on Dec. 4, 2018, the legacy Bonderman enacted is today being furthered by his daughter, Samantha Holloway, 44, now the team’s co-owner and chair of the Executive Committee.

Holloway, a tech entrepreneur and investor, relocated to Seattle with her family two years ago.

“My transition came through a perfect storm,” Holloway said. “I had just sold my company, and the pandemic proved to be a catalyst for me to move here.”