In the ‘Know’: Power of Data and Storytelling 

Sometimes the body knows even before the brain. That’s what happened to Garrett Johnson, who was working for the Kraken’s Sea Squad promotional team back when the 2024 NHL Winter Classic outdoor game was staged at T-Mobile Park. Johnson worked the Fan Village outside the ballpark while the Kraken and Joey Daccord shut out Vegas. He felt a little rundown from taking care of his parents, as his dad was recovering from shoulder replacement surgery two weeks prior, and his mom was still healing from a knee replacement procedure one week before that. He cheerfully made it through the day, though he wasn’t himself.

Driving home to Mt. Vernon took 90 minutes. Johnson determined this was an ideal night for getting to bed early. All went to plan until he couldn’t fall asleep --tossing, turning, changing positions., Nothing worked. Plus, he felt peculiar, more restless than sick.

“I was getting this feeling,” said Johnson, looking off into a midpoint distance in a windowless main conference room deep inside Climate Pledge Arena’s epicenter. “I was like, ‘I should look at Teamworks online’ [a platform for sports organization operations and talent recruiting].”

Johnson grabbed his phone and called up the site while still in bed. His brain soon caught up with his body’s signals.

“I saw the [arena’s] listing for the data analyst job,” said Johnson, his eyes back to our conversation. “It had been posted one or two hours before I saw it. I don't know what came over me, but I said to myself, ‘We're gonna get up and we're gonna apply for it.’”

He applied for the role before going back to bed. One day later, he got a message from Tom Conroy, the arena’s assistant general manager and senior vice president of operations.

And the cool thing? Tom messaged me, like a day later, “and then I interviewed a day after that,” said Johnson.. “It was literally a whirlwind because I was lying in my bed, coughing and sneezing. I don't know about you, but there are moments in my life where I get that sort of feeling and, 100 percent, I can't explain it.”

Both Johnson, Conroy ‘Feeling’ It

Johnson, Sea Squad gear in hand to help entertain the home fans that night, showed up for his interview with Conroy in the arena’s epicenter conference room hours before a Kraken home victory over Ottawa. Johnson had barely slung his gear to the floor and answered early questions when Conroy sensed his own feeling taking over.

“It's important that we go back to the genesis of the role Garrett now holds,” said Conroy. “When we first opened the building with the joint organizations [Kraken and Oak View Group]. We decided that NPS, or net promoter score, was going to be important to track and then narrate after the fact for the rest of the organizations. Jacque Holowatly [former VP of employee and guest experience] did an amazing job at that in our first three years. After she departed, NPS tracking and narrating were kind of piecemeal, which was not working for us at the arena or the Kraken. So, I created the position and discussed it at length with Rosie [Selle, VP marketing for the arena]. We put the job description together, got it posted, and I heard from Garrett and two other people quickly. I spoke to Garrett and the two other people on the phone. With Garrett, I thought, ‘Oh, this kid works for Sea Squad’... I suggested he come in early on the next game night [Jan. 4] and let's talk.

“We were five minutes into the conversation. I knew I'd be offering him the job. It was Garrett’s passion, his quest for getting the data, and his drive to present the data in a meaningful, progressive, and productive way.”