20-20-20-20 Vision

Beniers, Wright On the Rise

When Matty Beniers (No. 2 overall in 2021) and Shane Wright (No. 4 in 2022) were drafted, Kraken GM Ron Francis was clear the intention was for both players to serve as cornerstones of the franchise. In season four, the vision is coming into clear view. Beniers might need to reach the 24-goal count of his 2022-23 rookie year, but he has eclipsed the 15 goals he scored last season.

Even more promising is the chemistry he and the aforementioned Kakko have developed and all fans tuned into Saturday’s game on Kraken Hockey Network no doubt are savoring the prospect of those two young players lining up with hot prospect Jani Nyman, who notched his first NHL assists on Kakko’s two goals. The line impressed during 5-on-5 play and played together on the same power play unit with Brandon Montour and Jordan Eberle (who has notched 20-plus NHL seasons eight times, twice with Seattle), Kaapo scoring on assists from Beniers and Nyman.

In mid-November, Wright was a healthy scratch from the lineup for three games, including an in-game session in the GM booth with Ron Francis and Jeff Tambellini, director of player development. In his first full NHL season, Wright has been among the Kraken’s best overall players and scorers since returning from the reset. His consistency stands out, same for his tenacity on the forecheck to generate quality scoring chances for himself and his linemate. He has scored with his high level (include a trio of two-goal games) and also by the so-called dirty work of standing his ground in the crease.

“Both players have picked up their consistency in for a good portion of the last two months,” said Dan Bylsma on the past road trip. “Matty's line has been at the forefront of our team playing against other teams’ best players and at the same time giving us offense at the other end of the rink. We keep talking about Shane because of the consistency of what he's now done it over these last months, where he not only shows up on the score sheet but gets multiple chances every game. You're seeing his shot more often, which is promising for the future too.”

Veterans Talking About Young Linemates

Jordan Eberle has been one of the Kraken’s best producers in March, especially starting about eight games into his return from the pelvic fracture and surgery. He counts Wright among teammates who have excelled this season and said he thinks Beniers has upped his game as well.

“Wrighter has obviously taken a step ever since, really, December,” said the Kraken captain. “He makes a lot of little plays. His speed is very underrated. His shot is underrated. He's got a lot of tools that make him an offensive threat. I see the confidence coming into his play.

“I think the same confidence for Matty too. He keeps growing as a player. He's engaged. I’ve always said the things that impressed me with him, were his defensive play and the way he controls the puck [in all situations]. Both are very cerebral players with hockey IQs off the charts.”

Alternate captain Schwartz played 52 games over two seasons for St. Louis before notching 25 goals in 2013-14. Wright played 16 NHL games in his first two years as a pro. Like Eberle, Schwartz likes the complete performances of Wright and Beniers, who are the Kraken’s fourth- and fifth-leading scorers, respectively.

“They both have a lot of speed,” said Schwartz reiterating a point that comes up with Eberle and Bylsma too. “They see the ice well [echoing Ron Francis] and are skilled players who shoot the puck well. It’s been fun to see [Wright’s] game grow from when we first drafted him. He’s a very focused guy. You can tell how much he loves the game ... It’s good to see all of his hard work has paid off.”