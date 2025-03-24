20-20-20-20 Vision

When Jaden Schwartz scored the Kraken’s fourth goal in Saturday’s road game at Edmonton, he reached the 20-goal mark for this season. He has accomplished the feat twice with the Kraken, while his other two Seattle seasons were shortened due to significant injuries. Six times in his career Schwartz has reached the 20-plus goal range with an additional season totaling 19.
Schwartz joined teammate Eeli Tolvanen in the 20-plus club this hockey year. The 25-year-old Tolvanen, who has become a mentor in recent weeks to fellow young Finns Kaapo Kakko and Jani Nyman, leads the team with 21 goals, a career-high.
With 11 games left in the season, there are four plausible candidates to be part of the elite 20-plus circle: Forwards Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Shane Wright all have 17 goals while Brandon Montour, who has already set the franchise for defensemen, has 16.
McCann is the first Kraken to achieve 100 goals and 100 assists, breaking through both benchmarks earlier this season. The Kraken veteran forward has filled many roles beyond goal scorer this season, including as a primary penalty killer and filling in at center, a position that requires more defensive duties plus setting up teammates for scoring chances. If McCann does reach 20 or more goals, he will be the first Kraken player to do so in each of the first four seasons.
McCann, as avid fans know, holds the regular-season franchise record with 40 goals during the glorious 2022-23 hockey year in which Seattle fell just short of reaching the Western Conference final. Second on Seattle’s most-goals-in-a-season list? McCann’s 29 scores last season. Third? McCann’s 27 goals in the inaugural season.
McCann is second in shots on goal (168) on the Seattle roster. The SOG leader is Montour, now at 201 and definitely counting. Montour has scored six goals in March in 11 games, which happens to be the number of Kraken games left for the D-man to add to goal totals.