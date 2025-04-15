Apparently, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. That’s the case with the adventure of “John Bon Forsi,” now known by Kraken fans as the human mash-up of the legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Kraken Hockey Network play-by-play man and future Hall of Famer John Forslund. During last Thursday’s game in Vegas, Bon Jovi was announced to the crowd with huge cheers, and the arena got even louder when the celeb held up a Knights jersey.
KHN: ‘John Bon Forsi’ and Other On-Air Bloopers
You never know what KHN’s John Forslund (or could that be ‘John Bon Forsi’?), Eddie Olczyk and JT Brown might say or do on-air. Some of the funniest bits from this season
Ever the astute observer, Forslund mentioned the singer’s attendance at the game. Ever the kidder of his broadcast partner, analyst Eddie Olczyk asked Forslund, “Do you think you look like Bon Jovi? Forslund ever the straight man too said, “I am not commenting on this.”
Giggling and trying to hold back a bigger guffaw, OIczyk continued: “I just thought about [he is now making that laugh-cry sound we all make at times of humor] whether you might come back next year and have changed your name, saying I’m John Bon Forsi.”
In honor of the moment, Todd Humphrey, Kraken senior vice president of fan experience and innovation, had another of his many great ideas: He called a retail supplier in California last Friday to order two T-shirts with Forslund’s handsome headshot next to Bon Jovi with “John Bon Forsi” blazing underneath. No, there are none for sale, just the two shirts overnighted so Humphrey could present them during the second intermission to Forslund and Olczyk, who were doing their last KHN game since Wednesday’s season finale will be televised by ESPN (but don’t forget Everett Fitzhugh and Al Kinisky on KJR 93.3 radio call).
Forslund accepted the shirt with great joy, same for Olczyk. In fact, he took great delight in a fan who showed up at Saturday’s game in an all-blue costume with “John Bon Forsi” across his chest (totally independent of the pair of T-shirts delivered upstairs. KHN fans were treated to the fan’s outfit several times during the telecast.
There is no word as yet on any name change for the popular announcer, who is legendary in his own right. The guess here? Unlikely, you might say that notion is “Livin’ on a Prayer.” But in any case, and in honor of Tuesday’s Fan Appreciation Night, we gift you in this story with a photo of the Forslund-Olczyk comedy duo with the T-shirt and, as a special bonus, a KHN bloopers video with the “John Bon Forsi” on-air discussion and other fun memorable moments including many with JT Brown. Happy Fan Appreciation Day/Night/Week!