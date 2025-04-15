KHN: ‘John Bon Forsi’ and Other On-Air Bloopers

Ever the astute observer, Forslund mentioned the singer’s attendance at the game. Ever the kidder of his broadcast partner, analyst Eddie Olczyk asked Forslund, “Do you think you look like Bon Jovi? Forslund ever the straight man too said, “I am not commenting on this.”

Giggling and trying to hold back a bigger guffaw, OIczyk continued: “I just thought about [he is now making that laugh-cry sound we all make at times of humor] whether you might come back next year and have changed your name, saying I’m John Bon Forsi.”

In honor of the moment, Todd Humphrey, Kraken senior vice president of fan experience and innovation, had another of his many great ideas: He called a retail supplier in California last Friday to order two T-shirts with Forslund’s handsome headshot next to Bon Jovi with “John Bon Forsi” blazing underneath. No, there are none for sale, just the two shirts overnighted so Humphrey could present them during the second intermission to Forslund and Olczyk, who were doing their last KHN game since Wednesday’s season finale will be televised by ESPN (but don’t forget Everett Fitzhugh and Al Kinisky on KJR 93.3 radio call).

Forslund accepted the shirt with great joy, same for Olczyk. In fact, he took great delight in a fan who showed up at Saturday’s game in an all-blue costume with “John Bon Forsi” across his chest (totally independent of the pair of T-shirts delivered upstairs. KHN fans were treated to the fan’s outfit several times during the telecast.