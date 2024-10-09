Holding Open the Door

Tuesday brought a lot of firsts to Climate Pledge Arena. It was the first game as a part of the Kraken for head coach Dan Bylsma, defender Brandon Montour and center Chandler Stephenson; it was the first North American game of the 2024-25 NHL season; and, when the puck dropped with Jessica Campbell standing behind Seattle’s skaters, it was the first time a woman worked behind the bench full-time as an NHL assistant coach.
While that last first is a pretty big one, and Campbell has felt the moment building, once the puck dropped, it was all about the work…because it’s the work that got her to this moment.
“For me, it's just a normal day in terms of my work, in terms of my routine, in terms of all of those pieces,” Campbell said. “I never want to diminish the things that I'm doing because I'm so focused on the task at hand, but I also know that being focused on the task at hand has allowed me to get to this moment and is going to continue. So, I have to stay focused on what matters most, which is the guys and the team and the success that we want to have.
“But I think the moment leading up to the game and stepping on the bench…I'm really going to try to honor what it is, because I know, and I definitely understand that the magnitude and the importance of this moment is really important for our game.”
Campbell shared a brief smile as her introduction to fans assembled at Climate Pledge drew loud cheers. But as play got underway at Climate Pledge Arena, Campbell, who shares responsibility for the forwards with fellow assistant coach Dave Lowry and for the power play with assistant Bob Woods, assumed her usual spot to the forwards’ side of Bylsma.
She communicated with her players and worked with her fellow coaches while constantly surveying play on the ice.
“I’ve seen her evolve as a coach,” goaltender Joey Daccord said. “My first year with her (in Coachella Valley) was also her first year, and I think at the beginning, she felt it out a little bit and was a little bit more patient. . trying to figure out the lay of the land and how everything worked. Now she's much more assertive, and she's really smart and I think the biggest thing is that she and Dan are just on such the same page that it really allows them to be cohesive in their plan and their strategy and execute the plans that they have for our team.”