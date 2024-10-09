Holding Open the Door

While Campbell was all business behind the bench, she had a loud cheering section nearby. Campbell’s aunt and uncle were there as were Leo Parker – Campbell’s first minor league hockey coach – and his wife, Sharon. The Bulawka’s were in attendance too, they were the first family from Campbell’s native Kelowna to hire Jessica as their two sons’ skating coach, “that kind of catapulted everything in terms of getting me here,” she said. And of course, mom, Monique, and dad, Gary were glued to their seats. They’d even come to practice the day before, Monique already proudly in her Kraken jersey.

“She got a really big cheer today that was really emotional and heartfelt and deserving,” Monique said. “I've seen her work really, really hard. She's put in a lot of time and energy studying the game and learning the game. It's been really exciting, and I respect her so much for all her work and her work ethic.”

Also present, are six of her former teammates from college and Team Canada. Among them, Blayre Turnbull, Bailey Bram, and Jill Saulnier, flew from all over North America to cheer on their friend.

“It’s like every single emotion you can imagine,” Turnbull said. “As her former teammates and more importantly her friends, to see her achieve this moment and milestone and for us to be able to be here and see it live firsthand, I don’t think any of us could be more proud of Jess and what she’s accomplished as a coach but (also) who she is as a person. I think that’s why she’s accomplished everything she has in her young life. She’s an amazing friend, she was an amazing teammate, and obviously she’s a very qualified and amazing coach.”

And when the final buzzer sounded, while the Kraken didn’t get the outcome they wanted on the ice, the moment wasn’t lost on the team that has learned from Campbell as she comes out early for every practice and stays late to help any player who needs another pass or rep on their skates.

“It’s something that we’ve all been proud to be a part of,” Vince Dunn said. “It certainly makes a statement around the world for all women, so it’s a special moment for her tonight. It sucks we couldn’t get the win for her.”

Once her post-game work was done, Campbell regrouped with her loved ones who had come to Seattle to celebrate her. A nice dinner was next – a benefit of having a 1:30 puck drop time - to gather with loved ones and “embrace each other in the moment.”

About that moment.

Campbell says the impact of the milestones she’s achieved often hit her later in time. Seeing photos, and hearing people’s comments after the fact are the things that reinforce to her what her work means to those who see it.

“I just know that the young kids who are at their first hockey game tomorrow, all they're going to know is that there can be a female coach behind the bench, it's really special for me,” Campbell said. “It fuels me every day just knowing that I'm a part of something way bigger than myself and my job and coaching. Though that's what I care about the most, and that's what I'm most passionate about, it's knowing that by doing this, by showing up every day, by keeping my head in the right space, I know that only good can come of it.

“Hopefully somebody else will have a door held open for them versus them having to push it open and find ways to unlock it. I look at the other women around me and other people in the industry doing their piece and doing a fantastic job of it. And it's part of a movement. It's part of, I think, really important change. Anytime you have different people in the room, you get different and good outcomes; you get unique outcomes. You get problems solved in a different way and I think that's how you get ahead in life and in sport.”