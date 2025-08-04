Seattle Kraken Name Ryan Jankowski Assistant General Manager

SEATTLE (Aug. 4, 2025) – Today, the Seattle Kraken announced that they have named Ryan Jankowski assistant general manager. Jankowski joins Ricky Olczyk and Alexandra Mandrycky as the club’s assistant GMs.

"We're excited to bring someone of Ryan's stature to our organization," said Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill. "Ryan has a wealth of experience, both in the NHL and internationally. His expertise in player evaluation and player development will be a big plus for our group."

Jankowski, 51, joins the Kraken after spending the past season as the Utah Mammoth's Associate Director of Amateur Scouting. He held the same role with the Arizona Coyotes from 2020-24.

"I'm thrilled to join the Kraken as an assistant GM," said Jankowski. "After talking with Jason and the leadership team, I knew this would be a great fit. This team has tremendous potential and an exciting future which I'm happy to be a part of. I'm excited to get started in Seattle."

Jankowski’s NHL experience includes seven years with the New York Islanders, four of which as an assistant GM (2006-10). During his time as assistant GM, Jankowski oversaw amateur scouting and player development. He joined the Islanders at the start of the 2002-03 season as a Western Scout. After one season in that role, he became the club's director of European scouting for three seasons before he was elevated to assistant GM.

Jankowski spent three seasons (2010-13) with the Montreal Canadiens as an amateur scout and three seasons (2017-20) with the Buffalo Sabres as director of amateur scouting. The Calgary, Alberta, native also spent four years (2013-17) in several roles with Hockey Canada, including head scout and director of player personnel. Prior to working in the NHL, Jankowski served as a scout for the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 1997-2003, covering the entire Alberta province.