History In The Making 

TORONTO – History has a way of catching up with Jamie Oleksiak, whether slipping into his father’s home office to peruse books as a child or sliding the puck across to defensive partner Brandon Montour the other night for one of his record-setting hat-trick goals.

And when he isn’t helping make Kraken history on the ice, such as scoring one of a franchise record five goals by defensemen in Tuesday’s win over Montreal, the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Oleksiak can often be found partaking in historical literature. It’s a hobby he got serious about while growing up in this hockey-rabid city, where his Kraken face the hometown Maple Leafs on Thursday night and where Oleksiak’s television writer father, Richard, still works out of the family home with an office stacked with books on a variety of historical topics.

“My dad’s a writer, and so he always had books around and was always kind of into older movies and historical stuff, so it just kind of came naturally for me,” Oleksiak, 31, off to one of the better starts of his career, said ahead of visiting with his family on the team’s Wednesday off-day in his native city. “He’d always be in his office typing away at something. And he’s got a stacked shelf of books, so it was kind of fun to go in and see what he had on there.

“There was always something new and exciting to find.”

And what Oleksiak eventually found was a true affinity for historical nonfiction about World War II and the American Civil War. He’d read up on both, even do book projects for school on military figures related to the conflicts and later – armed with an NHL salary – work at visiting some of the spots he’s read about.

Oleksiak said he’s always been interested in history of all kinds. As a child, he was fascinated by dinosaurs and kept various miniature models and figurines around the house. The pull towards war-related history, he said, wasn’t so much about the battles themselves but trying to grasp what living through them was like for soldiers and civilians.

“It’s about the humanizing and seeing how it affected people day-to-day,” he said.

His father, Richard Oleksiak, said he encouraged his son to read his books as he pursued his writing and editing career.

“Jamie has always been a real reader,” he said.

By the time his future NHL son was just a toddler, the elder Oleksiak had penned episodes in the 1980s and 1990s for popular Canadian series such as Counterstrike – starring the late Christopher Plummer – PSI Factor, Street Legal and E.N.G. He'd mainly worked for and closely with producer Sonny Grosso, the onetime New York police detective whose takedown of a major heroin ring inspired the iconic movie The French Connection, and quickly gained expertise on all things law enforcement.

“Sonny had connections all over the law enforcement business, so I knew a lot of Secret Service guys,” Richard Oleksiak said. “I knew guys in the private security business. Also, some judges. Just various kinds of law enforcement personnel.”

And he rapidly amassed an impressive collection of books on topics stretching beyond the law enforcement shows he’d mainly worked on. As his scripts and screenplays began expanding to other topics, so did the books.

“When you do a script, you do a lot of research,” Oleksiak’s dad said. “I read a lot of history. I read a lot of everything.”

At one point, the TV writing was going so well that Oleksiak’s dad was offered a position in Los Angeles writing for American-based shows. But he opted to remain in Toronto, figuring it a better place to raise his young family.

And in staying put, he ensured history of his own as the patriarch of one of Canada’s premier sports families. Not only did growing up in Toronto expose Jamie Oleksiak to hockey and a lengthy NHL career for the former 14th overall pick by the Dallas Stars in 2011, but it also was where his youngest sister, Penny, 24, became the country’s all-time Olympic medalist -- garnering seven of them for swimming at the 2016 and 2021 Summer Games in Rio and Tokyo.

In fact, Jamie Oleksiak might not even rank in the top two for athletic prowess among his immediate family.

His mother, Alison, nearly represented her native Scotland in swimming at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow before a U.S.-led boycott over the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. A middle sister, Hayley, 29, rowed for Northeastern University and was a competitive figure skater. Oleksiak’s half-brother, Jake, 47, from his father’s prior marriage, was recruited for NCAA Division 1 hockey at Clarkson University before an injury while his half-sister, Claire, 42, skied competitively.

Meanwhile, his father, the TV writer and original Oleksiak history buff, is in the sports Hall of Fame at Buffalo’s prestigious Nichols prep school and played rugby and lettered in track at Colgate University. And he’s even a full inch taller than his son, officially the NHL’s biggest player.

Oleksiak’s dad isn’t sure when his son developed a fondness for war history. He remembers his initial dinosaur fascination as a child.

“He used to know the name of every type of dinosaur that you could imagine,” he said. “And he had a whole collection of tiny dinosaurs.”