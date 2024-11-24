94 Years And Counting For Guyle Fielder

Turning 94 isn’t something that has onetime Seattle Totems legend Guyle Fielder all that surprised.

Fielder’s parents both lived into their 90s, after all, while his rumored late-night fondness for shooting pool and swilling beer was apparently not all it was cracked up to be. At least, not the beer-drinking part, since Seattle’s oldest living former professional hockey player still plays pool up to three times a week at the recreation center inside the Mesa, Ariz. retirement community he lives in.

“I took care of my body all through the year,” Fielder said with a chuckle last Thursday, having just celebrated his birthday morning out at his favorite local eatery. “A lot of people have a lot of memories about me – rumors that fly around. But don’t believe everything you hear.

“I was proud of myself,” he added. “I always kept in very good shape. And sure, I had my beer. Who didn’t? But I didn’t overdo it. And if I ever did, it was in the off-season. I was also very fortunate not to get more hurt playing than I did.

“Other than my knee, of course.”

That knee issue, courtesy of a hit in practice by notorious hockey brawler Larry Zeidel, had Fielder walking with a cane and riding around on a motorized scooter when he made a trip up to Climate Pledge Arena last February as a special Kraken guest. Fielder was in town to receive the Royal Brougham Sports Legend Award at the annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year banquet, and the Kraken invited him to see their game a few days later against his former Detroit Red Wings squad.

He watched the game from the owner’s suite, where he was introduced to fans on the arena’s twin scoreboards and given a team jersey with his name on it by general manager Ron Francis. Fielder hadn’t seen Climate Pledge since its $1.2 billion transformation from what was once KeyArena, where Fielder had played home games for the minor pro Totems in the 1950s and 60s under its former Coliseum name.