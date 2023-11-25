Third Period No Charm for Kraken

It marked Kartye’s third goal of the year and first since scoring in Detroit on Oct. 24. But he has been more than holding his own as a power forward, bringing both physical play and quality scoring chances, including three assists, since his last score. His shot percentage is just over five percent, indicating he’s been overdue. Don’t be surprised if he goes on a bit of a run to prove out the depth scoring both coach Dave Hakstol and GM Ron Francis expect from this year’s roster.

Tanev Doesn’t Return After First-Period Hit

After enduring a late-first-period hit from Vancouver forward Nils Hoglander at center ice, fan-favorite Brandon Tanev’s stick went flying as Hoglander came full-speed from the opposite direction. Tanev did not see the hit coming and was clearly shaken up at center ice, getting up with a noticeable limp and struggling to reach the bench. The veteran forward came out for the second period, skating shortly to test himself. By the third period, the Kraken announced that Tanev would not return due to a lower-body injury.

Power (Play) Outage

The Kraken entered Friday action with the seventh most successful power play in the NHL. But less than seven minutes into this early-season pivotal Pacific Division matchup against Vancouver, the Kraken power play surrendered a shorthanded goal on a first opportunity then seemingly evened matters with a Matty Beniers laser of a shot from near the left blue line on the next power play chance.

Until it was not 1-1 on the twin boards: Upon coach Rick Tocchet’s video challenge, the NHL’s situation room ruled Beniers was offside on the zone entry. Not by much, but enough to wipe out the momentum changer and what would have been Beniers’ fourth goal of the year and third in the last four games.

Seattle got a third chance on the power play, just 12-plus minutes into the opening period. This time the Kraken were afforded four minutes when Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was whistled for high sticking, drawing blood from Jordan Eberle's face/mouth region. The first minute was active with scoring chances, but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko was up to the task.

Demko’s The Brakes

Along with a significant bump in scoring, Demko is a big reason why Vancouver showed as a second-place team in the Pacific Friday night. The 27-year-old goaltender started Friday night with a 9-2 record and .923 save percentage, just five W’s short of his number of victories in 2022-23, a season in which he hovered at about .880 save percentage before losing three months to a groin injury. Demko turned away 10 shots on goal in the first period, including a couple of Grade-A chances, then stopped another Grade-A attempt among three scoring chances from the Yanni Gourde line early second period.

Appreciating Gourde

Kraken fans have been tuned into the high-fidelity Yanni Gourde channel since the first shift of the inaugural season. Arriving with two Stanley Cups in hand as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Gourde’s hard-nosed play impressed and exemplified the “hard to play against” style of play installed by Dave Hakstol.

This season, fans are appreciating Gourde and his linemates, Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand. They have combined for 16 goals (including special teams) and face the toughest opposing lines most nights and most shifts. Gourde continues his role as an elite penalty killer while Tolvanen and Bjorkstrand have been valuable on the power play unit all season. None of Vancouver’s big scorers broke through Friday.

Friday night, the Gourde line pressured early second period when the lead stood at 1-0 visitors. In the first 20 minutes, they punched the time clock with a solid handful of scoring chances. The trio was at it again in the first minutes of the final period.

To finish off his positive effect on all Seattle followers, Gourde squared off with Vancouver forward Teddy Blueger late in the third period, generating a roar of approval from the home crowd on what was ultimately a disappointing night.