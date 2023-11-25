Third Period No Charm for Kraken

The Kraken finished a string of four straight Pacific Division games Friday, earning five of a possible eight standings points. Trouble is, Seattle lost out on two standings points in this post-Turkey Day matchup with Vancouver. Rather than end the night either four (win) or six (OT/shootout loss) points behind the rival Canucks, Seattle is now eight points back with the visitors securing a 5-1 victory with solid goaltending from a rejuvenated Thatcher Demko. A three-goal third period by Vancouver scratched out what was a close game.
It’s just the quarter-mark and lots of hockey remains – starting with a four-game road trip that starts against Chicago and phenom Connor Bedard before an Eastern Canada swing through Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal – but the Kraken could have fortified their record and mindsets with a second “W” over Vancouver this past week.
Kartye Ruins Shutout
Rookie Tye Kartye is not as wide-eyed and untested as most NHL rookies. Playing 10 playoff games last season and scoring three goals (including his first NHL goal on his first shot in his first-ever NHL game) will shore up any young player’s hockey dossier.
The undrafted Kartye has turned heads among teammates for his two-way play, especially his forechecking as if a seasoned pro and being among Kraken hits leaders both last spring and this year. Kartye has been skating lately on the left wing with fellow fourth-liners, center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and right wing Kailer Yamamoto, but has also moved up to top-six forward duties when needed.
With the Kraken down 2-0 late second period in this important division game, Kartye took a shovel pass from Vince Dunn just inside the offensive zone and immediately released his above-average NHL shot (one that helped him become American Hockey League rookie of the year last season at Coachella Valley due his torrid second half). The long-range shot beat Thatcher Demko, who looked on his way to a potential shutout and, at the very least, a clean sheet through two periods.