Kraken Day the Kraken Way

After three different Kraken defensemen took second-period shots on net that teammates tipped and deflected to stake a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes, Seattle D-man extraordinaire Brandon Montour took another shot from the point (he was one of the previous three), this time finding the back of the net for an insurance goal in rousing 6-3 win over division rival Vancouver. Great way to celebrate Kraken Day on the sixth anniversary of Seattle faithful making 32,000 deposits in 24 hours.

The five Kraken goals matched the quintet Seattle scored in a memorable 5-4 overtime win here at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 28. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord delivered crucial saves late second period and then 10 more saves in the final 20 minutes, including two Grade-A chances. Eeli Tolvanen, who scored the game-winner later second period off a Ryker Evans shot and now has 18 on the season, added an empty-net goal to cinch the win and home sweep of the visiting Canucks.

Matching the Desperation, Part 1

At an optional morning skate populated by most of the roster, Dan Bylsma made a clear point about what he expected from his Kraken squad when asked about Vancouver’s level of urgency about earning two points Saturday night given the Canucks holding down the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“They’re in a dog fight right now,” said Bylsma. “They are one [win] and three [losses] coming out of the break. They can’t be happy with that situation. This is a team that's going to be fighting for their playoff lives, and you shouldn't see a difference from us. We have to match that desperation. That's how we want to play.”

The early Kraken shifts filled the bill, delivering hits and the game’s first goal off the stick of Andre Burakovsky (his sixth of the year). But Vancouver matched the intensity with some Grade-A chances stopped by Kraken goalie Joey Daccord. The visitors kept up the competitive fire, scoring two goals in 15 shots on goal (and another seven Vancouver shots that Kraken skaters blocked). Seattle finished with six shots.

Matching the Desperation, Part 2

Down 2-1 as the second period commenced, Seattle regrouped with the prescribed desperation mode to knot the game not once, but twice, then landing a response goal to get ahead 4-3 just minute after tying the game at 3-3. Oliver Bjorkstand tallied on a tip thanks to a Brandon Montour laser to get the game even four minutes into the middle stanza. Four minutes after that, Vancouver flashed its own desperate moves on (hate to say it) a highlight-reel shorthanded goal by Dakota Joshua.

But another four minutes later, Matty Beniers cleanly won a faceoff in the VAN zone, shoveling the puck straight back to Vince Dunn, who was ready for it. He hammered a shot that Beniers, showing his high hockey IQ by driving netfront after the faceoff win, deflected past Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen. It marks Beniers’ 14th score of the season. Exactly 60 seconds later, yet another SEA defenseman, young Ryker Evans, this time, sent a shot toward Lankinen with Eeli Tolvanen doing the tip-in honors. Not going unnoticed or unproductive, Chandler Stephenson and the aforementioned Burakovsky were puck-battling in the right corner to keep the play alive. Stephenson took the loose puck and sent it cross-ice and back to Evans. Burakovsky, who scored the opening goal, arguably played his best game of the season.