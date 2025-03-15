Tolvanen scores 20th, 21st goals In Kraken Win

Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen has intrigued the team with his goal-scoring potential ever since a stellar debut two years ago following a waiver wire claim.
The question back then was whether Tolvanen’s 16 goals in 48 games for the Kraken was a one-off or something repeatable over a full season. Tolvanen on Friday night answered some of that with his team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season in a 4-2 win over Utah HC at Climate Pledge Arena.
Tolvanen’s Finnish countryman, Kaapo Kakko, sealed this second straight Kraken victory midway through the third period with his seventh goal since joining the team in a December trade from the New York Rangers.