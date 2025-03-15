Tolvanen scores 20th, 21st goals In Kraken Win

Takes over team scoring lead to pace Kraken to second straight home victory

UTA at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen has intrigued the team with his goal-scoring potential ever since a stellar debut two years ago following a waiver wire claim.

The question back then was whether Tolvanen’s 16 goals in 48 games for the Kraken was a one-off or something repeatable over a full season. Tolvanen on Friday night answered some of that with his team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season in a 4-2 win over Utah HC at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tolvanen’s Finnish countryman, Kaapo Kakko, sealed this second straight Kraken victory midway through the third period with his seventh goal since joining the team in a December trade from the New York Rangers.

UTA@SEA: Kakko scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

Tolvanen then added a late empty net strike after he’d opened the scoring just 51 seconds into the game -- the second straight contest he’s done that after an initial goal two nights earlier against Montreal. Then, after Nick Schmaltz tied it for Utah off an odd-man rush before period’s end and Kevin Stenlund put Utah ahead in the second, Brandon Montour scored the Kraken equalizer with just over a minute remaining in the middle frame.

UTA@SEA: Tolvanen scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

That set the stage for Kakko to grab a loose puck behind the net and wrap it in behind goaltender Karel Vejmelka to put the Kraken ahead to stay with 9:31 to go in regulation.

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 of 24 shots faced to pick up his second straight win in as many appearances since a demotion to AHL Coachella Valley.

Jaden Schwartz looked to have matched Tolvanen’s at reaching the 20-goal plateau eight minutes into the third period with the score tied. But a video review showed his shot – despite triggering the red goal light behind the net – actually rang off the crossbar and never crossed the line.

As for Tolvanen, he had a follow-up 16 goals last season over a full campaign, albeit struggling down the stretch. Still, it was enough for the Kraken to sign the restricted free agent to a two-year extension.

At best, he’d shown himself a solid complimentary winger to the likes of team-scoring leaders such as Jared McCann. But this season, his first 20-goal campaign, now sees him atop the rest of the squad for the first time.

And Tolvanen is finishing the season’s second half stronger than a year ago.

He’s scored 11 of his 20 goals since early January, whereas last season he had only eight of them in the final four months of the campaign and only three from February onward.

