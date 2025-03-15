Tolvanen scores 20th, 21st goals In Kraken Win

That set the stage for Kakko to grab a loose puck behind the net and wrap it in behind goaltender Karel Vejmelka to put the Kraken ahead to stay with 9:31 to go in regulation.

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 of 24 shots faced to pick up his second straight win in as many appearances since a demotion to AHL Coachella Valley.

Jaden Schwartz looked to have matched Tolvanen’s at reaching the 20-goal plateau eight minutes into the third period with the score tied. But a video review showed his shot – despite triggering the red goal light behind the net – actually rang off the crossbar and never crossed the line.

As for Tolvanen, he had a follow-up 16 goals last season over a full campaign, albeit struggling down the stretch. Still, it was enough for the Kraken to sign the restricted free agent to a two-year extension.

At best, he’d shown himself a solid complimentary winger to the likes of team-scoring leaders such as Jared McCann. But this season, his first 20-goal campaign, now sees him atop the rest of the squad for the first time.

And Tolvanen is finishing the season’s second half stronger than a year ago.

He’s scored 11 of his 20 goals since early January, whereas last season he had only eight of them in the final four months of the campaign and only three from February onward.