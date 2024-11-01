Shorthanded Kraken Falter In Toronto

TORONTO – Having so many Ontario-born players looking to impress hometown fans of a team they grew up watching usually bodes well for the Kraken whenever they pay a visit to this city.
And early on in this 4-1 loss Thursday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Kraken had plenty of jump from forwards such as Shane Wright, Brandon Tanev, Jared McCann and Tye Kartye, while defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was also throwing his weight around. Alas, the Kraken were also short one big Toronto-area native in Brandon Montour while already missing nearby local Vince Dunn – who’s had some of his best performances at Scotiabank Arena -- on a night when the absence of those defenders eventually was felt big.
The highly-skilled Leafs’ forwards eventually caught the Kraken flat-footed a few too many times in their own end, getting a late first period goal by Matthew Knies and two more in the second from William Nylander before cruising from there. Meanwhile, the Kraken, after their early energy, struggled to generate scoring chances until Eeli Tolvanen managed to put a shot through traffic with 3:28 to go in regulation.