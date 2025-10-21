Catton Earns Assist In NHL Debut, But Kraken Lose

PHILADELPHIA – A day’s worth of excitement over the NHL debut of top Kraken prospect Berkly Catton quickly carried over into the game itself when he drew a secondary assist barely seven minutes in.

But Catton’s first career point Monday night on a Cale Fleury wrist shot redirected home by Jordan Eberle for the game’s opening goal was pretty much his team’s highlight. The Kraken from there showed why Catton, 19, was even in the lineup to start with, taking 5-2 loss in a game where they looked like the shorthanded and somewhat weary group they are right now.

It took fewer than three minutes to blow the early lead when Owen Tippett scored his first of two on the night, followed by three more additional Flyers goals before Jani Nyman got one back on the power play midway through the game. But Tippett’s second of the night that sneaked by goalie Joey Daccord on the short side pretty much sealed this one late in the middle frame.

Tyson Foerster also scored twice for the Flyers to hand the Kraken, now 3-1-2, their first regulation loss of the season. Daccord was lifted two periods in and replaced by Philipp Grubauer after surrendering five goals on 21 shots.

Catton was only inserted in the lineup after Jared McCann was listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed lower body injury. The former Spokane Chiefs star and No. 8 overall draft pick from 2024 was told Sunday he’d be playing after the Kraken determined McCann would be unable to go, with the team placing Catton into their scoring leader’s customary left wing slot alongside Eberle and Matty Beniers.

“At the end of the day, it’s just hockey,” Catton said after Monday’s morning skate. “I’ve just got to go out there and do my thing and play my game.”

But the Kraken never really played their game in this one, feeling the effects of missing not only McCann but also Brandon Montour, Freddy Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko and Ryker Evans. They’d played well the first three games of this trip, winning once in Toronto and getting overtime loss points in Ottawa and Montreal

But their play lacked cohesion here as the trip plods on with two games to go in Washington on Tuesday night and Winnipeg on Thursday.

The Kraken can only use Catton in eight more games before they’d have to make a call on whether to keep him and burn the first of three years on his entry level contract. They kept him to start the season largely because he’s a year too young for AHL eligibility and would have to be sent back to a junior hockey level he’s already dominated for the past two seasons.

Instead, the Kraken are hoping to spread Catton’s remaining eight-game trial period out long enough to keep him in the NHL for at least a couple of months where he can continue learning from hanging around players largely in practice and the locker room.

“It’s been great – going to the morning skates and feeling that out,” Catton said. “And being in all the meetings and stuff. And even how I’ve started working with coaches after practice and stuff. They’ve been great.”

Catton talked about how his parents began working on their flight itinerary from Saskatoon, Canada to make it here in time for the game as soon as he let them know he’d be playing.

“Saskatoon to Philadelphia is not an easy flight,” he quipped. “So, I think they’ve had a long day of travel.”

Indeed, both parents journeyed from Saskatoon to Calgary, then to Atlanta before arriving at the team hotel her about 1 p.m. local time.

Eberle said pregame his advice to Catton was to enjoy the moment because it goes by very quickly.

“I think he’s obviously super talented,” Eberle said. “He sees the ice. He skates well. I think the biggest thing for him is to not try to do too much.”