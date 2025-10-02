Winterton (and Daccord) for the Win

Celebrating Goals and Celebrities

The first period here at Climate Pledge Arena featured three Seattle goals, eight total penalties and three suites full of AL West champion Seattle Mariners looking on as they await the winner of the New York-Boston series in the MLB wild-card round. By the second period, Mariners manager and former Seattle catcher Dan Wilson was donning a headset and standing between Kraken Hockey Network announcers and MLB analysts John Forslund and Eddie Olczyk, discussing a variety of sporting topics. And that was immediately following Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour stopping by and no doubt making Kraken viewers feel better about the possibility of the dynamic D-man flying to and fro on the ice below the KHN booth come the Oct. 9 season opener. The Mariners madness continued with wildly popular centerfielder Julio Rodríguez riding one of the Zambonis during the second intermission resurfacing.

Oh, yes, back to Wednesday’s matchup, aka more opportunities for young Kraken players to make that opening night roster along with Montour and, here’s hoping, more of the currently not medically cleared players, such as forwards Jared McCann and Stephenson, plus Vince Dunn, who left Monday’s preseason game early. Earlier Wednesday, head coach Lane Lambert said Dunn was “progressing,” while he had previously said both McCann and Stephensom were looking good to him in recent practices.

The goals and the Mariners both drew high decibels while the referees absorbed their share of boos, especially when 19-year-old Berkly Catton was called for hooking midway through the first period and then tripping five minutes later in the first frame. Then, a little more than five minutes into the second period, Catton was whistled off for another hooking call. More jeers.

Fittingly, all three Kraken scores were registered via special teams, with Josh Mahura and Eeli Tolvanen scoring on the power play and young forward Ryan Winterton busting onto the score sheet with an unassisted shorthanded goal.

Three Goals, Three Hustle Plays

The Kraken’s first goal was set up by another stellar move by veteran forward Jaden Schwartz, whom Lambert has said is even better than he thought (already a high opinion) after watching the Kraken original exhibit pro details in all zones and all drills. In this case, Schwartz won a puck battle along the left wall in the Oilers zone, moving the puck to Shane Wright on the first power play of the night. Wright showed poise and his now-experienced NHL mindset by holding just long enough to have Edmonton penalty killers swing in rotation, leaving defenseman and fill-in power play quarterback Josh Mahura to wind up for a one-timer past EDM goalie Calvin Pickard just under seven minutes into the game.

Six minutes later, Catton was serving one of his two first-period penalties when Winterton chased the puck behind the Oilers' goal line, where Pickard was about to mishandle the puck, not seeing Winterton soon enough. The AHL Coachella Valley stalwart stole the puck and cleanly and rapidly backhanded a wraparound goal before Pickard or any Edmonton defender could stop him. It was a satisfying goal and night for Winterton, who has created at least two fistfuls of scoring chances this preseason without any goal light to show for it.

Before the period’s end, Eeli Tolvanen brushed off his own wicked one-timer shot to beat Pickard clean after the senior Finn forward at just age 26 worked a give-and-go with Matty Beniers, who, along with Jaden Schwartz, has looked the best among Kraken skaters all preseason long. And that’s including practices.