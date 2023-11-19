Kraken Make Statement in VAN

Seattle veteran Jordan Eberle said earlier this week that his team’s route to success is “win by committee.” Saturday’s night subcommittee of goal scorers included Eberle (second goal of the season), Jamie Oleksiak (first of the year), Yanni Gourde (third of the season) and Matty Beniers (second in last two games). That’s depth-scoring personified.

The foursome fueled a thrilling 4-3 road victory over rival Vancouver in the first of four straight Pacific Division games between now and Friday for the Kraken when Vancouver travels down to Climate Pledge Arena. On top of their goals, Eberle added two assists, including one centering pass on his knees to Beniers for the fourth goal. Beniers earned an assist on the Oleksiak goal, deploying a pretty and heads-up skill play to set up the big defenseman. Eberle now has a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists).

“More than not, we have found ways to lose games,” said Eberle, speaking like the team leader he is. “We've been in almost every game with the exception of a few in which we haven't played well. We've just found ways to lose. This group has a lot of character here a lot of guys who care.

“You look at how many shot blocks we had tonight. Guys are paying a toll. Those are the little things that maybe go unnoticed.”