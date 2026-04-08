Kraken President Ron Francis Is Stepping Down

Kraken president Ron Francis and the team have mutually agreed he will step down from his position upon next week’s conclusion of the regular season, ending a nearly seven-year executive run by the team’s very first general manager which leaves a legacy that helped shape the identity and early success of the NHL’s 32nd franchise.

Francis, 63, took over as GM in July 2019, consulting on the NHL Seattle franchise’s future Kraken name, its practice facility, AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley and then hiring initial coach Dave Hakstol and selecting the inaugural roster at the July 2021 NHL expansion draft. The Kraken made the playoffs their second season and then Francis last April was promoted to hockey operations president while assistant GM Jason Botterill became general manager.

Botterill, 49, will lead hockey operations as the team’s executive vice president and GM.

“Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release. “From a small office in Lower Queen Anne to the 32nd NHL franchise, Ron’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building this franchise from the ground up. Under his stewardship, we reached the playoffs in our second season, and he leaves behind a strong foundation of draft picks and promising prospects that will continue to shape the future of the team. We are grateful for his dedication and professionalism, and we wish Ron and his family the very best.”

Francis leaves the team after five NHL seasons, the highlight being its 100-point, second year campaign in 2022-23 and a first round upset of the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games. The Kraken then nearly defeated the powerhouse Dallas Stars in a second round series that also went the distance before the Kraken lost 2-1 in Game 7 on the road.

Much of the early work by Francis came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which took hold less than a year after his hiring and resulted in a race to the finish line by the franchise as it readied for its Expansion Draft and then its October 2021 on-ice launch.

But through it all, the Kraken completed their debut campaign, Francis added key playoff contributor Oliver Bjorkstrand in summer 2022 and watched team fortunes reverse in a huge way the sophomore Kraken campaign.

“It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” Francis said in the same release. “I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning.”