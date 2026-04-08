Finding Shelter with Homeless Youth

Volunteers Fuel ROOTS Success

Muzyk explained the budget feat while taking the Kraken players on a brief tour of the facility, which is a former fraternity house on the University of Washington campus currently undergoing a major renovation that will upgrade quarters and add a number of independent support living units to encourage forging new career and life paths. As the players toured the shelter, they noted some living spaces beyond the sleeping areas that encourage guests to read a book, play table games and sit at communal tables while dining (both dinner and breakfast are available).

“The average shelter that operates at a 45-bed capacity open 365 nights a year, all of which is what we do, has a salary and operating budget of $4.5 million, give or take,” Muzyk told the Kraken trio. “We do what we do here on a $1.85 million budget. That is entirely because of volunteers. We have 165 unique individuals who come into this building every week as volunteers. Any given evening or morning, there might be five-to-12 depending on the day and need. They help us get shelter deep cleaned and open for the night. They help serve dinner.

“We have upwards of three, sometimes five, staff depending on the night. Overnight awake staff are present and attentive to ensure a safe environment. We have cameras throughout the space. If guests see anything, if they have a question, if something happens, there are always awake individuals here.”

Learning the ‘Why’

For his part, Gaudreau said he deeply appreciated “the why behind the shelter.”

“Their ’Why’ is trying to get the younger generation to hopefully give them the best chance and hope to figure their stuff out and help them,” said Gaudreau. ”Whether it is finding a job or an apartment. It is about giving them a chance to still eat a warm meal and sleep in a bed. I thought it was really good to see personally. Even when we were outside at first, it was good to realize these are normal people. Whether it is some sort of bad luck that happened to them, they're still beautiful people trying to find their way in life.”