Two-Way Help Epitomizes Stephenson-Catton Living

“I think it’s been really good for my family just to have him around,” Stephenson said. “Just to have that young, kind of fun and happy go lucky energy around the house. I mean, the kids love him. They think he’s part of the family. I’m sure they’re going to be asking for years to come where he’s at and why isn’t he with us? He’s been great.”

Stephenson, who turns 32 this month, had a similar rookie experience living with NHL forward Tom Wilson and his girlfriend back in the 2017-18 season when they were teammates with the Washington Capitals. It was a bit different as Wilson is his exact age while he and Catton, 20, are nearly 12 years apart. But Wilson being in his third NHL season back then was still able to provide Stephenson ample help.

“I know that it kind of helps you get acclimated,” Stephenson said. “It’s just nice getting familiar and getting to know how things operate day-to-day.”

That spring, the pair helped the Caps win the franchise’s first and only Stanley Cup title. Stephenson had been a “black ace” minor league reservist, traveling and practicing with the team through some prior playoff runs. But having Wilson around, who’d gone through it in game situations, was helpful to Stephenson’s own playoff stretch preparation.

“I mean, the rinks are so loud compared to the regular season,” he said. “And seeing it and experiencing it for yourself is very different as well. So, having a guy there who’d been around was helpful if you had a question to ask.”

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert has lauded Stephenson for his ability to “meet the moment” and help lead the team as an offensive catalyst during this run. Centering a line with newcomer Bobby McMann on left wing and Kaapo Kakko on the right side, the trio has become the Kraken’s most effective down the stretch.

Stephenson has a goal and three assists the four games heading into Saturday night’s home contest against Chicago while his line has combined for five goals and 13 total points that span. He’s also been tasked with shutting down some of the game’s most prolific scorers of late and said the biggest thing this time of year is realizing that there’s no time to save anything in reserve for later.