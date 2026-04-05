Two-Way Help Epitomizes Stephenson-Catton Living

When Kraken veteran Chandler Stephenson and his family took in rookie Berkly Catton to live with them a few months back, they wound up with some unexpected assistance at a chaotic time for their growing family

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken centerman Chandler Stephenson admits it’s been pretty good having a “live-in babysitter” around his family’s Eastside home, one who isn’t averse to taking in some playoff race tips on the side.

That’s because Kraken rookie center Berkly Catton has become a fixture around the Stephenson family household since moving in last January with his older teammate, his wife, Tasha, their son, Ford, 3, daughter Nellie, 2, and now a second infant daughter, Calla. Catton took over much of the basement right before Calla’s birth and has witnessed some high traffic times in the sprawling home, between the two new mouths to feed and Stephenson’s brother and parents from Saskatchewan, Canada dropping by to lend a hand.

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“I think it’s been really good for my family just to have him around,” Stephenson said. “Just to have that young, kind of fun and happy go lucky energy around the house. I mean, the kids love him. They think he’s part of the family. I’m sure they’re going to be asking for years to come where he’s at and why isn’t he with us? He’s been great.”

Stephenson, who turns 32 this month, had a similar rookie experience living with NHL forward Tom Wilson and his girlfriend back in the 2017-18 season when they were teammates with the Washington Capitals. It was a bit different as Wilson is his exact age while he and Catton, 20, are nearly 12 years apart. But Wilson being in his third NHL season back then was still able to provide Stephenson ample help.

“I know that it kind of helps you get acclimated,” Stephenson said. “It’s just nice getting familiar and getting to know how things operate day-to-day.”

That spring, the pair helped the Caps win the franchise’s first and only Stanley Cup title. Stephenson had been a “black ace” minor league reservist, traveling and practicing with the team through some prior playoff runs. But having Wilson around, who’d gone through it in game situations, was helpful to Stephenson’s own playoff stretch preparation.

“I mean, the rinks are so loud compared to the regular season,” he said. “And seeing it and experiencing it for yourself is very different as well. So, having a guy there who’d been around was helpful if you had a question to ask.”

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert has lauded Stephenson for his ability to “meet the moment” and help lead the team as an offensive catalyst during this run. Centering a line with newcomer Bobby McMann on left wing and Kaapo Kakko on the right side, the trio has become the Kraken’s most effective down the stretch.

Stephenson has a goal and three assists the four games heading into Saturday night’s home contest against Chicago while his line has combined for five goals and 13 total points that span. He’s also been tasked with shutting down some of the game’s most prolific scorers of late and said the biggest thing this time of year is realizing that there’s no time to save anything in reserve for later.

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“You don’t really have much time to wait for things to happen,” he said. “I mean, you see how tight it is. You kind of have your fate in your own hands so the idea is to win as many games as you can. You’re not in a position where you can just kind of win a game here and there and hope to get into the playoffs.”

And that, he said, means adapting your game to get as much done as possible in a high intensity environment where opponents are often playing as desperately as your own team.

“When you’re in games 50, or, 60 it’s kind of like the dog days where everything feels kind of heavy,” he said. “And so, I think it’s maybe just kind of a reset in those last 20 games. And it’s just experience, but you know there isn’t really any time to take a game off even if you’re not feeling it. So, you’ve got to be in a mental space where, whether you feel good or bad, you just to everything you can because it’s crunch time and there’s not a big margin for error.”

Stephenson said he tries to be helpful when Catton will occasionally “ask stuff” about being adequately prepared this time of year, or playing a solid two-way offensive and defensive game. But they also try to get away from high pressure NHL life as best they can when at home, which isn’t too hard to do given all the commotion going on.

“Sure, we talk about hockey but lots of times it’s just hanging out,” Catton said. “We’re at the rink so much and stuff so it’s nice to just get our minds away from it. Obviously, with the little kids at home it keeps them busy. And I just try to help out, too.”

Catton last season lived with his billet parents, Grant and Jennifer Barnes, in a Spokane home during his final junior hockey campaign for the local Chiefs. Back then, he grew very close with the couple’s son, Parker, 12 and daughter, Hadley, 8, and likes to interact similarly with the two oldest Stephenson children.

Catton said he enjoys interacting with the two oldest Stephenson children while the parents keep busy with the newborn.

“Me and Ford will play mini sticks,” he said. “And then me and Nellie will just kind of hang out. I guess it’s the least I can do. They obviously enjoy me a lot.’

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The Stephensons have tried to make Catton feel as much at home as possible, stocking up on his favorite foods -- including the particular Teriyaki BBQ sauce he grew to love and put on all his meals in Spokane. Cooking for himself was something he’d struggled with while living on his own the season’s initial months. He also missed the company and family life he’d shared with his billet family.

In some ways, the current setup feels almost like another billet family to Catton. Except for the “dad” – in this case, Stephenson – now throwing on the same uniform and taking the ice alongside him.

“It’s your teammate so it’s a bit different from a billet family,” Catton said. “It’s got a little bit of a different vibe to it. But I can’t say enough about how grateful I am to them for taking me in.”

Catton is also grateful for some of what Stephenson has been doing for the team on the ice as well, trying to get them to up their game and “meet the moment” while there’s still time. It hasn’t always gone smoothly, with the Kraken snagging points against two of the NHL’s best teams last week to stay in the hunt after a prolonged slump.

But Catton said he’s still learning things about the two-way play it takes to be a top NHL centerman and having Stephenson as a role model – one he can follow home – has been a benefit.

“The last few games, he’s really been like, our driver,” Catton said. “He’s so good everywhere on the ice. I think every game he impacts the game in some way. Some nights, it’s defensively against the top guys. Other nights, it’s creating. He’s a really, really awesome player. It’s kind of a privilege to live with him and learn from him.”

Stephenson said it’s a privilege to have Catton around as well, especially if he and his wife need a moment away from the kids.

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“We could be in the middle of playing and he’ll walk in the door, and they’ll drop everything and go right to him,” Stephenson said with a chuckle. “I mean, he’s super good with the kids. Hands-on. Plays with them. Having him around keeps it fun for them and helps us a little. Like a live-in babysitter.

“But yeah, he’s easy. Low maintenance. He’ll have dinners with us. It’s almost like having a fourth kid in the house. But him being first year up here and on his own, it just kind of gives him a little more of knowing what to expect.”

For the rest of the season, that’ll mean intense, hectic nights for both at the rink and sometimes identical days at the crowded Stephenson home. With both hoping to keep it going as long as they and the Kraken can.

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