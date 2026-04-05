Two-Way Help Epitomizes Stephenson-Catton Living

“You don’t really have much time to wait for things to happen,” he said. “I mean, you see how tight it is. You kind of have your fate in your own hands so the idea is to win as many games as you can. You’re not in a position where you can just kind of win a game here and there and hope to get into the playoffs.”
And that, he said, means adapting your game to get as much done as possible in a high intensity environment where opponents are often playing as desperately as your own team.
“When you’re in games 50, or, 60 it’s kind of like the dog days where everything feels kind of heavy,” he said. “And so, I think it’s maybe just kind of a reset in those last 20 games. And it’s just experience, but you know there isn’t really any time to take a game off even if you’re not feeling it. So, you’ve got to be in a mental space where, whether you feel good or bad, you just to everything you can because it’s crunch time and there’s not a big margin for error.”
Stephenson said he tries to be helpful when Catton will occasionally “ask stuff” about being adequately prepared this time of year, or playing a solid two-way offensive and defensive game. But they also try to get away from high pressure NHL life as best they can when at home, which isn’t too hard to do given all the commotion going on.
“Sure, we talk about hockey but lots of times it’s just hanging out,” Catton said. “We’re at the rink so much and stuff so it’s nice to just get our minds away from it. Obviously, with the little kids at home it keeps them busy. And I just try to help out, too.”
Catton last season lived with his billet parents, Grant and Jennifer Barnes, in a Spokane home during his final junior hockey campaign for the local Chiefs. Back then, he grew very close with the couple’s son, Parker, 12 and daughter, Hadley, 8, and likes to interact similarly with the two oldest Stephenson children.
Catton said he enjoys interacting with the two oldest Stephenson children while the parents keep busy with the newborn.
“Me and Ford will play mini sticks,” he said. “And then me and Nellie will just kind of hang out. I guess it’s the least I can do. They obviously enjoy me a lot.’