Almost a Comeback in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - The Kraken started this one fast. They controlled play the first 90 seconds of the game and the Blackhawks couldn’t muster a shot on goal until more than four minutes into the game. But, as the game went on, it was Chicago more consistently getting possession of loose pucks, getting looks from the most dangerous areas of the ice, and converting building two separate two-goal leads - only one of which Seattle could answer.

“I didn't think we were sharp and it shows most in some of the chances against,” Dave Hakstol said. “Our Puck play was pretty sloppy through through the first two periods. And that was really the cause of a lot of problems. . .It's easy just to put it on puck play, but when you have shifts that are not crisp or not sharp. You're not taking care of the puck and (creating) opportunities. That's (when) you're going to have some ugly things happen.”

The Kraken battled back in the third period with a third goal, but the game ultimately resulted in a 4-3 Kraken loss.