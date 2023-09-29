Final Buzzer: Tolvanen Shines

"Those guys have good chemistry," said Hakstol of the Tolvanen line. "They enjoy playing together. They read off each other really well. In the first and third [period] they were together and they've still got work to do to get to regular season level but you see the chemistry and like I said those guys like playing together."

Tolvanen’s powerplay goal was a positive and encouraging indicator of Wednesday's extended special teams drills. The man-advantage unit looked organized and in a smoother flow than earlier power play attempts this preseason.

The Kraken played a solid defensive game, holding the visiting Canucks to 17 shots on goal. Philipp Grubauer started and made nine saves, allowing one goal to Vancouver’s Conor Garland while Joey Daccord stopped all seven of the shots he faced.