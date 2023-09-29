On a night when numerous Kraken veterans made their 2023 preseason debut, 2021 fifth-round draft choice Jacob Melanson opened the scoring with the primary assist going to 2022 first-rounder Shane Wright.
Final Buzzer: Tolvanen Shines
Eeli Tolvanen scores twice to lead Kraken to 2-0-1 record in preseason to date, while prospect Jacob Melanson makes strong impression
VAN@SEA: Melanson fires home a loose puck
Kraken veterans took over from there to secure a 3-1 win over division rival Vancouver in front of a raucous Climate Pledge Arena crowd. Forward Eeli Tolvanen, picked up on waivers last December and inserted in the lineup for good on January 1st, scored an unassisted goal in the third period to stake a 2-1 lead. Tolvanen connected again for a second goal with 2023 playoffs linemates Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand getting the assists. Just like old times, which, of course, are not that ancient in the case of the Kraken.
VAN@SEA: Tolvanen snaps home slick goal for the lead
"Those guys have good chemistry," said Hakstol of the Tolvanen line. "They enjoy playing together. They read off each other really well. In the first and third [period] they were together and they've still got work to do to get to regular season level but you see the chemistry and like I said those guys like playing together."
Tolvanen’s powerplay goal was a positive and encouraging indicator of Wednesday's extended special teams drills. The man-advantage unit looked organized and in a smoother flow than earlier power play attempts this preseason.
The Kraken played a solid defensive game, holding the visiting Canucks to 17 shots on goal. Philipp Grubauer started and made nine saves, allowing one goal to Vancouver’s Conor Garland while Joey Daccord stopped all seven of the shots he faced.