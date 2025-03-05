Yanni Gourde Returns But Kraken Rally Falls Short

Gourde records an assist in first game back from a two-month injury absence in team’s final home game ahead of Friday’s trade deadline

MIN at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

A much-anticipated return of forward Yanni Gourde to the Kraken lineup Tuesday night following a two-month injury absence wasn’t enough to alter his team’s fortunes to close out the latest homestand.

The Kraken fell 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena on a night that looked to have ended far earlier than it did after a missed penalty shot by Eeli Tolvanen midway through and an immediate ensuing power play chance with plenty of puck control but no goals. Still, the Kraken rallied with two late second period goals by Shane Wright and Brandon Montour to make a game of it, with Gourde drawing an assist on the second of those with 12 seconds to go in the frame, but goalie Filip Gustavsson and the Wild held firm the final 20 minutes from there.

MIN@SEA: Wright scores PPG against Filip Gustavsson

The Wild looked to have notched a key insurance marker early in the final period, but the Kraken got it waved off by successfully challenging that a Minnesota player touched the puck with a high stick moments before the goal. Still, earlier Minnesota goals by Vinnie Hinostroza, Jared Spurgeon, Frederick Gaudreau, and Mats Zuccarello proved enough, with Adam Larsson scoring the other marker for the Kraken.

It was the final home game for the Kraken ahead of Friday’s noon PT deadline and quite possibly the last time one or more of their players suit up for the local fans.

Gourde hadn’t played since Jan. 2 after undergoing sports hernia surgery. He is one of three pending unrestricted free agents for the Kraken – Brandon Tanev and Josh Mahura being the others- and thus a candidate to be shed by Friday for future draft picks lest the team risk losing him or the others for nothing this summer.

Another route would be for the Kraken to try to extend Gourde, an alternate captain who occupies a valued centerman’s role, the way they attempted with Alex Wennberg and Jordan Eberle at last year’s deadline.

Eberle accepted a two-year extension and stayed here to become team captain, while Wennberg refused an offer and was dealt to the New York Rangers.

Gourde, as of Tuesday night’s postgame, remained with the team as it prepared to head off on a three-city road trip carrying them through the deadline and the weekend.

He began Tuesday’s game on the fourth line, which is where he’d been trending ahead of his injury due to the ascension of other centermen on the Kraken roster. One of those centers, Wright, continued his hot hand of the past two months by scoring his 14th goal of the season on a nice Oliver Bjorkstrand power play feed late in the second period to get the Kraken back within a pair.

The ascension of Wright, Matty Beniers, and Chandler Stephenson as centers on the top three Kraken lines has limited Gourde’s role more than in prior seasons. Wright, in particular, has taken off in the two months Gourde missed – notching 20 of his 36 points during that span.

Finding depth at the center position has been a critical pursuit for the Kraken since inception, and the emergence of Wright, Beniers and Stephenson among the team’s top six point-getters ranks among this season’s most positive developments. With major junior center Berkly Catton again tearing up the Western Hockey League after the Kraken drafted him 8th overall last summer, the team’s future at the position is now looking far more solidified.

