Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

Last Monday, the Kraken faced NHL veteran Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar for the full game, generating more than a dozen Grade-A scoring chances but coming up short in a 3-2 shootout loss. This Monday night, Seattle faced another hot goalie, but lost 4-1

Oilers goalie Jack Campbell denied more than a handful of choice offensive chances. Campbell finished two periods of play with 20 saves and good reason for Oilers fans to believe their 2022 free-agent signee might deliver goaltending happiness this season. Campbell continued the heroics in the final 20 minutes, saving his best save for a Jared McCann rocket of a shot midway into the period. Campbell finished with 31 saves.

Former Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto did notch his third goal of the preseason in his formidable bid for a roster spot to keep the Kraken even with division rival Edmonton.

While Campbell was busy and prosperous in his end, Kraken No. 1 goalie Philipp Grubauer saw just seven shots in the first 40 minutes, allowing one goal. All-world Edmonton forward Connor McDavid fired a 12-footer left of Grubauer’s net early in the final period and the puck somehow eluded the Seattle goaltender to give the visitors a lead and ultimately the road win. Oilers prospect and 2021 first-rounder Xavier Bourgault scored the first and third goals for Edmonton.

Power Trippin’

The Kraken power play units got a hefty game-action workout in the first period of Monday’s preseason affair with division rival Edmonton. Game referees called three two-minute minor penalties on the Oilers. Seattle went one-for-three on the man advantage with the second unit getting the first shot on goal more than three minutes into the power play splurge.

Newcomer Kailer Yamamoto scored his second powerplay goal of the preseason and third overall in his ongoing bid to earn a roster spot among a crowded group of forwards. Talking to ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw during the first intermission, the Spokane native said it felt weird to play against his former EDM teammates but “good to put the puck in the back of the net.” The 5-foot-8, 153-pound Yamamoto is so far living up to “trying to be around the net” despite a stature.

Yamamoto’s goal developed from the hard work of Evans sending a pass to Poturalski (a common sight for Firebirds followers), who looked for the veteran Schwartz, who was making his preseason debut. Schwartz redirected the puck on EDM goalie Jack Campbell, who partially blocked the puck before Yamamoto’s hot stick cleaned up before any Oilers defenders could clear.