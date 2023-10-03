News Feed

3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

Melanson Balances Grit and Goals

Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts

final buzzer seattle at vancouver

3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.

Camp Book: No Complacency,Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans

Dumoulin feature 9/22

final buzzer calgary at seattle/seattle at calgary split squad

3 game essentials kraken at flames/flames at kraken split squad

Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Allies in Sport and Play

Quiet Confidence

Gone Camping

kraken announce jersey patch partnership with muckleshoot indian tribe

Studying Schultz

Early Forecast

uncharted philipp grubauer

Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

Seattle outshoots usually potent Edmonton by nearly three-shots-to-one but ice and scoreboard tilt to visitors. Kailer Yamamoto scores against old mates

TheFinalBuzzer_2568x1444
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Last Monday, the Kraken faced NHL veteran Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar for the full game, generating more than a dozen Grade-A scoring chances but coming up short in a 3-2 shootout loss. This Monday night, Seattle faced another hot goalie, but lost 4-1

Oilers goalie Jack Campbell denied more than a handful of choice offensive chances. Campbell finished two periods of play with 20 saves and good reason for Oilers fans to believe their 2022 free-agent signee might deliver goaltending happiness this season. Campbell continued the heroics in the final 20 minutes, saving his best save for a Jared McCann rocket of a shot midway into the period. Campbell finished with 31 saves.

Former Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto did notch his third goal of the preseason in his formidable bid for a roster spot to keep the Kraken even with division rival Edmonton.

While Campbell was busy and prosperous in his end, Kraken No. 1 goalie Philipp Grubauer saw just seven shots in the first 40 minutes, allowing one goal. All-world Edmonton forward Connor McDavid fired a 12-footer left of Grubauer’s net early in the final period and the puck somehow eluded the Seattle goaltender to give the visitors a lead and ultimately the road win. Oilers prospect and 2021 first-rounder Xavier Bourgault scored the first and third goals for Edmonton.

Power Trippin’

The Kraken power play units got a hefty game-action workout in the first period of Monday’s preseason affair with division rival Edmonton. Game referees called three two-minute minor penalties on the Oilers. Seattle went one-for-three on the man advantage with the second unit getting the first shot on goal more than three minutes into the power play splurge.

Newcomer Kailer Yamamoto scored his second powerplay goal of the preseason and third overall in his ongoing bid to earn a roster spot among a crowded group of forwards. Talking to ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw during the first intermission, the Spokane native said it felt weird to play against his former EDM teammates but “good to put the puck in the back of the net.” The 5-foot-8, 153-pound Yamamoto is so far living up to “trying to be around the net” despite a stature.

Yamamoto’s goal developed from the hard work of Evans sending a pass to Poturalski (a common sight for Firebirds followers), who looked for the veteran Schwartz, who was making his preseason debut. Schwartz redirected the puck on EDM goalie Jack Campbell, who partially blocked the puck before Yamamoto’s hot stick cleaned up before any Oilers defenders could clear.

EDM@SEA: Yamamoto scores PPG against his former team

The Kraken’s first unit Monday looked like a regular-season grouping: D-man Justin Schultz as quarterback joined Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers, and Jared McCann. That unit didn’t do much on the first-period power plays but looked

Just Larsson, Just Sayin’

Kraken stalwart and first-pair defenseman Adam Larsson partnered with the young and offensively gifted Evans Monday with Vince Dunn out of the lineup. Seattle coach Dave Halstol called Dunn’s absence from Sunday practice a “maintenance day.” While Evans is turning heads with his play in the offensive end of the ice (Hakstol himself said he “loved” Evans' competitiveness), it was Larsson who showed off his offensive skill set in the early going Monday. Larsson hammered a couple of shots from the point in the first period, one ringing off a goalpost. On Edmonton’s second-period power play, the alternate captain (and another former Oiler) led a two-on-one shorthanded break with Matty Beniers. Larsson did not look out of place by skating or stickhandling with the reigning NHL rookie of the year.

Fourth-Line Watch

The aforementioned Poturalski was active all night and getting his name called frequently by Kraken play-by-play ace announcer John Forslund and getting his scoring chances. Tye Kartye continued his physical play to go with a proven offensive touch, including a threatening rush and shot on a shorthanded 2-on-1 with Alex Wennberg and a third-period point-blank shot that Campbell stopped just one shift after a save of the night on 2022 leading scorer Jared McCann Kartye and Yamamoto getting penalty-kill shifts this preseason might well be telling.

2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright centered Kartye and Yamamoto on lots of shifts, working a solid chance with Yamamoto in the early going. Wright’s extra work on faceoffs appears to be working to his advantage in games and he continues to look like an elite passer in the making. One note about Wright’s confidence, which is more apparent this season: During one late-middle period Kraken surge, Wright was calling for the puck to beat Jack Campbell netside. He didn’t get the puck but the intention is there and that’s a good thing.