Kakko Scores Twice, But Oilers Double Up

EDMONTON – The Kraken’s newly formed “kids” line of Matty Beniers, 22, centering 2022 second-rounder Jani Nyman, 20, and elder-statesman-of-sorts Kaapo Kakko, 24, paid dividends here in Alberta with Kakko scoring a pair of goals. But after Kakko tied the game at 2-2 in the middle period, Edmonton scored twice to nab a 4-2 advantage at second intermission that held up in a 5-4 final.

But let’s get back to Beniers and his Finnish linemates. Granted, Kakko’s first goal of the night was on the power play rather than at even strength, but surely all Seattle fans were happy to get a glimpse of the future in the present. And the trio notched the score on a power play was promising in and of itself. Let’s agree fellow power play mates, the veterans Jordan Eberle and Brandon Montour liked what they were seeing.

The first Kakko goal started with lefty Jani Nyman unleashing his already-familiar heavy shot from the right faceoff circle. The puck caromed off Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who could do nothing about preventing a rebound and was likely just happy the shot hit him in a leg pad. Beniers was net-front rapping a shot in close, resulting in a loose puck at the left post and Skinner otherwise occupied. Kakko calmly and swiftly bladed it over the goal line for the power play score, evening the game at 1-1 after an early power play goal by Oilers veteran Adam Henrique opened the goal scoring. It should be noted just seconds before the Kakko goal that Finnish countryman Nyman was stationed at the right point making a skilled backhanded move to prevent an Edmonton zone-clearing attempt, maintaining offensive-zone puck possession.