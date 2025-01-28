Kraken Come Out With Energy, Can't Sustain It

Lack of power play conversions and some second period letdowns lead to a loss in Edmonton

SEA at EDM | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Kraken forward John Hayden wasn’t the only player showing some spring in his step on a night most of the team had their mothers watching from the stands.

Hayden helped get a solid Kraken effort started Monday night by crashing the opposing net just ahead of an ensuing goal by Eeli Tolvanen to give his team the first of two early leads. But as so often happens at Rogers Place arena, the Kraken couldn’t hold on and took a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on a night when some second-period lapses proved costly.

SEA@EDM: Tolvanen scores goal against Calvin Pickard

The defeat was the eighth in a row by the Kraken when facing the Oilers, and they dropped their lifetime mark at this arena to 1-4-1. Edmonton, meanwhile, won for the 11th time in their last 14 games behind a tying goal by Connor McDavid early in the middle frame and then a breakaway strike by Corey Perry midway through that put his team ahead to stay.

Mattias Ekholm added an empty net goal with 58 seconds to play, and Joey Daccord pulled for an extra attacker.

Vince Dunn had the other Kraken goal, his mother, Tracy, seen jumping around and high-fiving her fellow Kraken moms in a private arena suite rented for them. The Kraken “Mom’s Trip” featured the suite at this game, another at Tuesday night’s home game against Anaheim at Climate Pledge Arena and various excursions throughout – including a group restaurant dinner with their sons here on Sunday night.

Given the distance of Seattle from many of their hometowns, not all parents get out to see their sons play in person all that often. To do that as part of a group trip is one of those career rarities that gets both players and moms excited.

Dunn’s goal on a slap shot from the point that took a couple of bounces before heading past goalie Calvin Pickard gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead with just 2:19 to go in the opening period. But where things likely began turning came when Edmonton took a couple of late penalties to give the Kraken a 5-on-3 advantage in the final minute before intermission.

SEA@EDM: Dunn scores goal against Calvin Pickard

But they couldn’t capitalize, and then McDavid did what he so often does, racing down the right side for a shot that Daccord stopped, only to see the future Hall of Famer easily slam home the rebound to tie the game.

Perry’s goal came when defenseman Darnell Nurse spotted him lurking in behind defenders and hit him with a long stretch pass for the breakaway try. Daccord attempted a last-second poke check, but Perry put the puck between his pads for the go-ahead and decisive goal.

The Kraken entered the game knowing that the Oilers had an emergency goalie named Tyler Palmer signed to an amateur tryout contract for the game after regular Stuart Skinner was away for the birth of a child. So, a decision to go to the net aggressively on Pickard made plenty of sense and paid off when Hayden – his mom Diana watching from the suite -- did it and was pushed from behind into the goalie by a defender.

The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.

Hayden later started a skirmish in front of the Kraken net when a forward came in too heavily on goalie Daccord. The Kraken had spoken pregame about the need to be more aggressive in all facets, and whether it was their mothers watching from the stands providing the spark or not, they certainly were that in the early going.

Their third period wasn’t too shabby either, with the Kraken missing on several close-in chances. But it still wasn’t enough to send their moms or themselves home happy on a night the Oilers provided just enough when needed.

