Kraken Come Out With Energy, Can't Sustain It

The defeat was the eighth in a row by the Kraken when facing the Oilers, and they dropped their lifetime mark at this arena to 1-4-1. Edmonton, meanwhile, won for the 11th time in their last 14 games behind a tying goal by Connor McDavid early in the middle frame and then a breakaway strike by Corey Perry midway through that put his team ahead to stay.

Mattias Ekholm added an empty net goal with 58 seconds to play, and Joey Daccord pulled for an extra attacker.

Vince Dunn had the other Kraken goal, his mother, Tracy, seen jumping around and high-fiving her fellow Kraken moms in a private arena suite rented for them. The Kraken “Mom’s Trip” featured the suite at this game, another at Tuesday night’s home game against Anaheim at Climate Pledge Arena and various excursions throughout – including a group restaurant dinner with their sons here on Sunday night.

Given the distance of Seattle from many of their hometowns, not all parents get out to see their sons play in person all that often. To do that as part of a group trip is one of those career rarities that gets both players and moms excited.

Dunn’s goal on a slap shot from the point that took a couple of bounces before heading past goalie Calvin Pickard gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead with just 2:19 to go in the opening period. But where things likely began turning came when Edmonton took a couple of late penalties to give the Kraken a 5-on-3 advantage in the final minute before intermission.