Kraken Come Out With Energy, Can't Sustain It

But they couldn’t capitalize, and then McDavid did what he so often does, racing down the right side for a shot that Daccord stopped, only to see the future Hall of Famer easily slam home the rebound to tie the game.
Perry’s goal came when defenseman Darnell Nurse spotted him lurking in behind defenders and hit him with a long stretch pass for the breakaway try. Daccord attempted a last-second poke check, but Perry put the puck between his pads for the go-ahead and decisive goal.
The Kraken entered the game knowing that the Oilers had an emergency goalie named Tyler Palmer signed to an amateur tryout contract for the game after regular Stuart Skinner was away for the birth of a child. So, a decision to go to the net aggressively on Pickard made plenty of sense and paid off when Hayden – his mom Diana watching from the suite -- did it and was pushed from behind into the goalie by a defender.
The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.
Hayden later started a skirmish in front of the Kraken net when a forward came in too heavily on goalie Daccord. The Kraken had spoken pregame about the need to be more aggressive in all facets, and whether it was their mothers watching from the stands providing the spark or not, they certainly were that in the early going.
Their third period wasn’t too shabby either, with the Kraken missing on several close-in chances. But it still wasn’t enough to send their moms or themselves home happy on a night the Oilers provided just enough when needed.