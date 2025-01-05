Latest Kraken Comeback Bid Falls Short

Living by the multi-goal comeback the past week or so has become quite the habit Jaden Schwartz and his Kraken teammates would like to see broken.

Standing in a quiet Kraken locker room Saturday night after a 4-2 loss to the visiting Edmonton Oilers, winger Schwartz, a major catalyst of a miraculous three-goal comeback victory over Vancouver exactly a week prior, lamented how his team keeps playing from behind. While they managed another multi-goal, third period comeback against Vancouver yet again just two nights ahead of this one in an eventual shootout defeat, third time wasn’t the week’s charm in attempting to dig out from their latest hole.

“I mean, we’ve got to get better starts,” Schwartz said. “It’s tough coming back all the time in this league. It’s good to be able to do it and put ourselves in a position to tie it up again. But especially with them playing (Friday) night, we’ve just got to be sharper off the start, be on our toes and be aggressive instead of just watching them and being on our heels.”

So, while Schwartz and his team can rejoice in getting the late-game push down to a relative science and goalie Philipp Grubauer playing some of his best hockey to keep things close, the opening act isn’t going to cut it. It was bad enough that the Climate Pledge Arena lights briefly went out just 11 seconds after the opening puck drop. Problem was, the Kraken never got theirs turned on.

Grubauer was the only thing keeping this from being a blowout two periods in, robbing the Oilers of at least four goals – including his stopping Connor McDavid on a first period breakaway. That save helped halt McDavid’s points streak at 13 games, though teammate Leon Draisaitl lengthened his to 14 contests by assisting on Vasily Podkolzin’s opening goal just 57 seconds in.

Jeff Skinner then made it 2-0 barely five minutes into the game, both goals coming after Oilers players got in behind Kraken defenders after some sloppy puck play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made it a three-goal lead with eight minutes to go in the middle period before Chandler Stephenson got this latest Kraken comeback bid going with 4:04 to go until intermission on a right circle wrist shot off a 2-on-1 rush.

Schwartz knocked home a rebound after a Vince Dunn shot seven minutes into the final period to get fans believing in miracles yet again. But Draisaitl clinched things with an empty net goal in the final minutes.