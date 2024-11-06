Kraken Generate Some Goals, But Not Enough

DENVER – Kraken veteran and all-around performer Brandon Montour said there was no missing the pregame message sent his team by its head coach ahead of Tuesday night’s fourth consecutive defeat to end a dismal road trip.

The lineup presence of freshly recalled AHL forward prospect Ryan Winterton and rugged winger John Hayden for what coach Dan Bylsma suggested was their “bite” and “compete” was message enough that the team’s best so far wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t good enough again in this 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche despite the Kraken finally scoring some goals, prompting Montour to suggest the competitive bursts shown at times needed to continue all game.

"I think that's our issue right now, the compete level -- it's probably not where it should be," Montour said of a team that's lost seven of eight overall to fall to 5-8-1 on the season. "A tough road trip. But the energy level's got to pick up. It's not going to be easy.

"Again, tonight was a night where I thought the energy level was up early. We wanted to end the road trip off okay...but again, a lot of one-and-dones, with one guy watching. It's tough. You want to have a five-man unit and everyone's got to stick together. Then, it kind of gets lost a little bit."

A Montour shot from the left circle was redirected home by Matty Beniers with 2:29 to go in regulation to bring the Kraken within a goal. But Mikko Rantanen scored his second of the night into an empty net just 24 seconds later to ice it with Philipp Grubauer pulled for the extra attacker.