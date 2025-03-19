Kraken Comeback Goes Overdrive in 6-2 Rout

But that was just the first rumbling of a quaking turnaround for the Kraken on the first of four straight road games in the next eight nights. By the end of the second period, Seattle was leading 5-2 and on the way to winning its fourth game in the last six contests and up to nine standings points of a possible 12. The Kraken will be in St. Paul on Wednesday to face the Minnesota Wild.

“Getting the goal there at the end of the period is massive for us to get back into the game, to be right there for the second period,” said Kraken coach Dan Bylsma.

“He was so confident tonight, making great plays, jumping on the play, having the first goal, including makes a great read, jumping by that guy, gets himself open.” said Beniers about Larson’s pivotal goal. “He was awesome all night. And that's when we're our best when our ‘D’ are making plays and getting active.”

Larsson followed up with two primary assists, one on Beniers’ 17th goal on the season and another on the second of two Shane Wright goals. Both young centers and future franchise cornerstones now have 17 goals on the season.