Kraken Comeback Goes Overdrive in 6-2 Rout

CHICAGO – In Tuesday’s first period, Chicago teen sensation Connor Bedard revved the crowd with an early power play goal that caromed off Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson’s skate, redirecting upward to surprise and beat Kraken goalie Joey Daccord. Deflating start, sure, especially when the host squad tallied a second goal late period with Larsson and partner Vince Dunn on the ice.
But Larsson took to revenge instead of a slow trudge to the first intermission. Just 31 seconds after Chicago’s second goal, Larsson moved into open space to the left of newly acquired goalie Spencer Knight, and took a crisp pass by fellow alternate captain Matty Beniers from behind the goal line. Larson quick-released from the right faceoff circle to cut the Blackhawk's lead in half at a suddenly more appealing first intermission.