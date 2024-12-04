Kraken Storm Hurricanes Early, Suffocate Them Often

And though the Hurricanes would eventually rally to twice tie the game, including in the third after Eeli Tolvanen had put the Kraken ahead in the middle frame, the fast start by the visitors set a definite tone. They outshot the home side 29-16 overall and snapped a three-game losing streak with a crucial two points as they embarked on a four-city East Coast road trip and seven-game stretch against some of the NHL’s best teams.

The Hurricanes are certainly one of the best, and Kraken coach Dan Bylsma obviously sensed the urgency of the situation. Bylsma shuffled his lines pregame, benching Andre Burakovsky for the first time this season as a healthy scratch and putting Beniers – who’d been held to a lone assist the past eight games – on a new line with Schwartz and Gourde, who moved over from center to right wing.

That paid immediate dividends as Beniers drew an assist on the opening goal. The goal was the second in as many games for Schwartz, who was fortunate to escape injury as he was tripped from behind immediately after scoring and – like a 1970 Bobby Orr on his Stanley Cup winner – went flying head over heels before crashing into the boards but emerging unscathed.

Beniers drew an assist on the play; only his second point in the last nine games.

But the Hurricanes tied it fewer than five minutes later as Eric Robinson took a Martin Necas pass in deep off a Shane Wright turnover and wrapped it around Joey Daccord’s outstretched pad.

But Wright helped get the goal back six minutes into the middle frame, stripping a puck at the neutral zone to start a Vince Dunn rush the other way. Dunn fed it out front to Oliver Bjorkstrand, whose initial shot was stopped in close.

Tolvanen was right there to bury the rebound for a 2-1 lead.

Carolina failed to get a shot in the final 9:35 of the period and had only two in the entire frame. But the Hurricanes stormed out to start the third and eventually tied it when Necas put a puck between Daccord’s pads on a bang-bang play just 5:43 in.

Then, midway through the period, the Hurricanes appeared to take the lead on a short-side shot by Jack Drury. But the Kraken challenged that Daccord had been interfered with moments before, and that was upheld upon video review.