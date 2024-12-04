Kraken Storm Hurricanes Early, Suffocate Them Often

Kraken hold one of the NHL’s better offenses to just seven shots in the opening two periods

SEA at CAR | Recap

By Geoff Baker
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kraken center Matty Beniers left little doubt heading into this affair what his team would need to do to shed a losing streak starting to get rather serious.

“We’ve got to play a lot harder as a team,” Beniers said. “We’ve just gotten away from what makes us good and have success. We’ve gotten away from it, so we’ve just got to get back to that and, you know, simplify. Be hard and do the little things right. And that’s important.”

It certainly was in this 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, a suffocating defensive effort in which the Kraken held the home side to just seven shots in the first two periods in prevailing for the first time at the venue now known as Lenovo Center. Yanni Gourde would knot the winner on a rebound midway through the third period, just 46 seconds after the Hurricanes had their own go-ahead marker nullified by a goaltender interference call.

Brandon Tanev then helped seal things with five minutes to go, skating in alone and putting a deke move on Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

SEA@CAR: Tanev scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

Beniers would play a role in tilting the game right from the outset, taking a loose puck in the Kraken zone and feeding it up ice to Gourde.

Gourde would then head-man a pass to Jaden Schwartz, who broke in alone and put a shot past Kochetkov 19 seconds into the contest. It was the third fastest goal in Kraken history, with Alex Wennberg getting one in 14 seconds and Jordan Eberle in 15 seconds in seasons prior.

SEA@CAR: Schwartz scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

And though the Hurricanes would eventually rally to twice tie the game, including in the third after Eeli Tolvanen had put the Kraken ahead in the middle frame, the fast start by the visitors set a definite tone. They outshot the home side 29-16 overall and snapped a three-game losing streak with a crucial two points as they embarked on a four-city East Coast road trip and seven-game stretch against some of the NHL’s best teams.

The Hurricanes are certainly one of the best, and Kraken coach Dan Bylsma obviously sensed the urgency of the situation. Bylsma shuffled his lines pregame, benching Andre Burakovsky for the first time this season as a healthy scratch and putting Beniers – who’d been held to a lone assist the past eight games – on a new line with Schwartz and Gourde, who moved over from center to right wing.

That paid immediate dividends as Beniers drew an assist on the opening goal. The goal was the second in as many games for Schwartz, who was fortunate to escape injury as he was tripped from behind immediately after scoring and – like a 1970 Bobby Orr on his Stanley Cup winner – went flying head over heels before crashing into the boards but emerging unscathed.

Beniers drew an assist on the play; only his second point in the last nine games.

But the Hurricanes tied it fewer than five minutes later as Eric Robinson took a Martin Necas pass in deep off a Shane Wright turnover and wrapped it around Joey Daccord’s outstretched pad.

But Wright helped get the goal back six minutes into the middle frame, stripping a puck at the neutral zone to start a Vince Dunn rush the other way. Dunn fed it out front to Oliver Bjorkstrand, whose initial shot was stopped in close.

Tolvanen was right there to bury the rebound for a 2-1 lead.

Carolina failed to get a shot in the final 9:35 of the period and had only two in the entire frame. But the Hurricanes stormed out to start the third and eventually tied it when Necas put a puck between Daccord’s pads on a bang-bang play just 5:43 in.

Then, midway through the period, the Hurricanes appeared to take the lead on a short-side shot by Jack Drury. But the Kraken challenged that Daccord had been interfered with moments before, and that was upheld upon video review.

