Kraken Start Slow, Can’t Finish Strongly Enough

By then, the Ducks already had the goals they needed from Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Poehling shorthanded in the first period, then Chris Kreider off a power play rebound in the middle frame just two minutes after McCann had gotten his team on the board.

Still, the statistic that best summed up this game was Kraken forward Jacob Melanson, freshly recalled from AHL Coachella Valley, having more hits by early in the final period than the rest of his energy-lacking team combined. That changed slightly by game’s end, with Eeli Tolvanen making a late, board-banging push to finish with half the season high 10 hits registered by Melanson and pushing the team’s total to 11.

But that didn’t improve Lambert’s postgame mood much after the Kraken’s fifth loss in six games. Lambert was asked why he thought the Kraken were able to reverse course so dramatically that final period, more than doubling their shot total for the game by putting up 12.

“Well, you always hesitate to say it can’t get any worse,” Lambert quipped. “But at that point in time there was only one way to go, and that was up for us.”

The Kraken entered the game in the final Western Conference wild card spot, just two points behind Anaheim for third place in the division and holding a game in hand. They exited the contest still holding that game in-hand but now sit four points back of the Ducks and two points out of a playoff spot.

“One word can describe the game for me – it’s ‘disappointment’,” Lambert said, before offering up a few other contenders. “Friday night. Big game. Division opponent. Four-point game in front of our fans. I’m actually dumbfounded.”

Lambert has done what he can to limit hard practices for his team during this NHL record stretch of 17 games in 31 days this month. He’d held an optional practice Thursday following a Wednesday win over the New York Islanders, hoping his team could show some of the same energy.

Instead, as team captain Jordan Eberle said afterwards, they never got started until it was too late.

“We didn’t start,” Eberle said. “I mean, in the first two periods, in my opinion, we were getting out-battled. We were kind of all over the place. We weren’t really on our systems. We were disconnected. They just kept coming at us in waves.”