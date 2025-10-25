Kraken (4-2-2) vs Oilers (4-3-1) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Keep the Home-Ice Momentum

The Kraken’s two-win homestand to start the season is the first time the squad has won its first two games of the season and first two home games at that. Fans no doubt were impressed with Thursday’s 3-0 blanking of the elite Winnipeg Jets lineup behind Joey Daccord’s sixth career shutout and another Grade-A effort from Jaden Schwartz, a veteran so consistent he can be underestimated. Coach Lane Lambert has liked what he has seen from the Kraken original, who signed a five-year free-agent contract back in the summer of 2021, before the inaugural season. Schwartz has turned in a point-per-game pace with four goals and four assists in Seattle’s first eight games.

Lambert praised Schwartz post-game Thursday, plus positive remarks about Chandler Stephenson’s faceoff work clarifying the outcomes of where the puck ended up rather than judging on what can be a misleading percentage stat of faceoff wins and losses. Lambert also liked Daccord’s game, especially the goaltender’s elite ability to stickhandle and move the puck, which he said helps his squad with breakouts from the defensive zone (a key factor in the Kraken's systems of play) and disrupts the opposing team’s forecheck. What Lambert didn’t reference directly was Daccord’s behind-the-net miscue in Philadelphia that led to the Flyers’ first goal in the 5-2 road loss, instead pointing out that mistakes will happen now and then, but Daccord’s value-added play with the puck is something he and goalie coach Colin Zulianello gladly endorse.

If you are looking for another Kraken who might be pivotal against a talented Oilers squad, one vote here is to keep an eye on Shane Wright. He’s playing a tenacious game in all zones while producing two goals and three assists, including Schwartz’s first goal in Thursday’s win in Manitoba. Wright is trending to puck more pucks on net, and that’s a good thing.

Two: Digging Deeper on the Seattle Penalty Kill

Lambert was adamant that the Kraken penalty killers are working at an elite level, even if the basic statistic—percentage of penalties killed — is more middle of the pack. The PK units kept an offensively gifted Jets power play off the boards, and we all know who and what Edmonton brings to town on man-advantage.

“The penalty kill was good,” said Lambert, who has led his past teams to elite PK status. “The statistics don't say our penalty kill is good, but our penalty kill has been good this year. If you look at expected goals against, which takes into consideration everything, every shot that comes in, where it comes in, from what we've done, we’re in the top [third] in the league. We've had some goals go in on us, and that's the way it goes.”

Let’s “phone” a friend and colleague, Kraken Hockey Network analyst Alison Lukan, who, on-air and on the Kraken app and website, provides her own top-level hockey analytics storytelling. Here’s her take on Lambert’s PK comments: “Basically, if you look at shorthanded play, in terms of expected goals per 60, per Evolving-hockey.com, the Kraken rank ninth in the league (7.67 expected goals against). That’s a big improvement from last year, when they ranked 31st, allowing 9.85 expected goals against per 60.”

Three: Know the Foe: Oilers Spreading Out McDavid and Draisaitl

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that 19-year-old rookie Isaac Howard will be on his team’s top line with Connor McDavid at center and right wing Andrew Mangiapane. Draisaitl will center wingers Matthew Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin. The quality depth continues with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the third line between Adam Henrique and Jack Roslovic. Edmonton sits right behind the Kraken in the Pacific Division with nine points in its first eight games with a 4-3-1 record.

Projected Lines/Pairings (not official):

Catton-Beniers-Eberle

Marchment-Stephenson-Tolvanen

Schwartz-Wright-Nyman

Kartye-Hayden-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Oleksiak

Mahura- Fleury

Daccord

(Check back for any updates on Jared McCann and Brandon Montour.)