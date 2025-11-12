How Doubly ‘Swede’ It Appears

It’s been a whirlwind five months for Kraken prospect Loke Krantz. In late June, he was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft at No. 218 overall. Only six players were picked after the 6-foot-2, 192-pound right-shot forward who just turned 18 in May. This past weekend, Krantz signed his first professional contract to play for Linköping HC in his country’s top pro league.

“I had a pretty good start in [Linkoping HC] U20 juniors,” said Krantz by phone Monday, clearly modest about his 11 goals and seven assists in 14 games with the juniors squad. “It gave me some chances [five games so far with Linköping’s Swedish Hockey League pro franchise]. I think I’m going to get more chances. It’s an honor to play in the league. I watched every [SHL] I could when I was growing up.”

Krantz’ early U20 standout performance provides evidence about both a smart Kraken pick and the young winger’s upside. For one thing, his stat line includes 16 penalty minutes to display a hard-to-play-against style (something Seattle’s player development group is emphasizing). A second indicator is that Krantz’s 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points are more than his 12 goals and five assists for 17 points in 44 games last season.

Kraken player development consultant Frans Nielsen, who appeared in nearly 1,000 NHL games for the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, said Krantz can add a power-forward element to Linkoping HC that is currently in short supply on the existing roster.

“He has found his identity right now,” said Nielsen, a Team Denmark legend who was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame last spring. “He is leaning into his DNA with more consistent skating and physicality. He’s a big boy and hits hard. That’s something we can build around ... we are emphasizing be hard to play against and skating straight north through traffic, not slowing down or regrouping [sending the puck backward] with his defenseman.”

Way Better Late (Night) Than Never

Krantz and fellow seventh-rounder Swede, defenseman Karl Annborn (No. 205), were picked last summer between 10 and 11 p.m. local time in Europe. Annborn had about six hours to catch a connecting flight to Copenhagen for a next leg taking him to Kraken development camp while Krantz had about 10 hours to do the same after his agent called with the good news while Krantz was driving home for a late summer daylight round of golf.

“It was a special night for my family and all of my coaches over the years,” said Krantz. “They were all so happy. I know how hard it is to get drafted by an NHL team. They all helped me learn and do the little things to get there.”

Both Krantz and Annborn enjoyed a productive “Dev Camp” week in Seattle on and off the ice. They shared watching their first-ever baseball game at T-Mobile Park and each of them starred in the final-day “Stucky Cup” four-on-four scrimmage. Krantz notched two assists (including a third-period equalizer) while Annborn scored the game-winner with fewer than two minutes remaining.

The Pros of Playing Pro Level

Last weekend, Annborn represented Team Sweden at a U20 tournament in Slovakia as part of preparing national teams for this winter’s 2026 IIHF World Juniors in Minneapolis. He suited up for three of his nation’s four games, liking how he played in the first and third games but less happy with his performance against rival Finland in the middle contest.

Nielsen, who conducts detailed weekly individual calls with Annborn and Krantz, concurred with his 6-foot, 181-pound young defenseman’s analysis. For his part, Krantz texts Nielsen after games for the prospect to ask about what he could have done better and smarter.

Like his traveling pal, Annborn has proved a better fit in a pro league than remaining in Swedish juniors. With input from Nielsen and Kraken player development director Cory Murphy, Annborn’s SHL club, HV71, loaned the Seattle right-shot D-man to Vasteras IK of Sweden’s second-tier pro league. Annborn has three assists in nine games to date and is getting time on special teams, likely not assignments nor plentiful time on ice he would receive if or when he would get if he bumped up to the SHL.

“I feel it’s the perfect level of competition for me,” said Annborn, who like Krantz, speaks English with authority. “I am challenged more than juniors in playing with the puck. I’m playing pretty good minutes. I get to work on moving my feet more and looking for passes [to transition to offense].”

“Karl is in a good spot,” said Nielsen. “His head coach now is Peter Andersson, who was a very smart defenseman as a player [in Europe and two NHL seasons], similar to Karl’s makeup. Peter and I have a good relationship. He likes Karl’s overall compete level and the way he works. Peter is an experienced coach who knows he can push Karl to get better.”

Murphy is enthusiastic about Annborn’s hockey IQ: “Karl has some SHL experience [last season] and he's getting a good opportunity with Vasteras. What stands out about him is his puck poise. His execution is excellent. He's a very good puck mover and he sees the ice really well, making the right play most of the time.”

Annborn said the Kraken Development Camp opened his eyes and mind to the upside of more targeted training to strengthen his hips and overall mobility. He admits to having been nervous on draft night as the seventh round began. The anxiety turned to joy for Annborn and his father when Seattle called his name. He thought immediately of his late mother.

“When I heard my name, I was so happy,” said Annborn. “It was a big day for my dad and my mom. They helped me every step of the way to get here. My agent told me, ‘It doesn’t matter when you go [in the draft]. Wherever you go will be a good organization and take care of you.’ That’s so true with the Kraken.”

Satisfaction for Sweden-Based Scouts

Along with Nielsen and Murphy, a vital part of Annborn’s and Krantz’ support system includes Sweden-based scouts Axel Alavaara, Pelle Eklund and Martin Fingal. In the draft room last summer, GM Jason Botterill made a last-round trade with Columbus that swapped the 198th overall pick for the two later seventh-round spots filled by the two young Swedes. Alavaara, Eklund and Fingal were confident and vocal about the rationale for picking both players. They were all smiles when their bidding worked out.

The prospects’ work at development camp and early this season makes the trade and subsequent picks look wise. The summer scrimmage heroics allowed for a bit of shopping for Kraken gear before Annborn and Krantz hopped a flight back to Europe.

“Loke and me, went to a local sports store and loaded up before we left Seattle,” said Annborn, laughing. “I had to make sure I had some stuff for my little brother.”