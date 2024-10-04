Oh, Captains, Our Prospect Captains

Since Kraken GM Ron Francis signed on with the Kraken in 2019, two full seasons before the team debuted on ice, he has urged Seattle’s amateur scouts to prioritize skating ability and high hockey IQ as must-haves for any player drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. Judging from the 2024 draft class alone, it appears embracing a leadership role is part of identifying the ideal prospect.

This past week, 2024 fourth-rounder Ollie Josephson was named captain of his Red Deer (Alta.) squad in the Western Hockey League. A day later, news came through that fifth-rounder Clarke Caswell will wear the “C’ for the WHL’s Swift Current (Sask.) Broncos. On Saturday, before the WHL Spokane Chiefs' first home, Kraken first-round pick and No. 8 overall Berkly Catton was announced as the franchise’s 37th captain across its storied history.

Think about that: Three 18-year-olds, including two picked in the middle rounds of the NHL Draft, who are so highly respected and trusted by their coaches and teammates to be the player everyone turns to when the squad needs it most, whether on or off the ice or both.

“Our amateur scouts continue to identify leadership qualities in young players,” said Jeff Tambellini, Kraken director of player development. “It’s a building block for pro habits. The fact that three of our 18-year-olds are captains is a credit to our scouts.”

Robert Kron, the Kraken’s director of amateur scouting, said Josephson and Caswell share characteristics that prompt captaincy: “In all three cases, they are extremely hard-working guys who think like leaders at a young age. They’re respected in the room. I’m happy for those kids.”

Caswell: Right Place, Right Time, Right Captain

For his part, Caswell stood out during development camp and the 2024 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Los Angeles. He seemed to almost always be in the right position to make a play or stymie an opponent (the high hockey IQ evident). It certainly explains why Francis and Kron opted to package a pair of lower 2024 picks (sixth and seventh rounds) to move up to Florida’s higher spot (via a previous trade) in the fifth round. The move effectively replaced the Kraken fifth-round choice that was traded to Colorado to acquire forward Tomas Tatar during the 2022-23 season.

“Playing in Swift Current my whole career and seeing guys like Owen Pickering [previous captain, also tabbed at 18, who was drafted 21st overall by Pittsburgh in 2022] and all the leaders we’ve had and the unbelievable job they did, I’m excited to lead this group of guys,” said Caswell per the team website.

“Clarke is someone who has been in the system here; last year, he took a big step,” said Swift Current head coach Taras McEwen. “He’s someone who shows up to the rink and does everything the right way, just with his preparation and work ethic on the ice.”

And, oh, by the way, as a 17-year-old, Caswell scored 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 68 regular season games last season, then added nine points in nine playoff games last spring. Over the weekend, he picked his first three assists of the year, two during a Saturday victory, including on the game-winning goal.

Josephson Impresses at Rookie Tourney, Gets Nod for Red Deer

One draw to Ollie Josephson as the Kraken’s 2024 fourth-round draft pick is his high-level skating ability, a cornerstone quality for Seattle scouts. He looked the part in development camp and earned a telling lineup spot for both games at the rookie tournament hosted by the LA Kings.

His work ethic and consistency won over the Red Deer coaching staff and players to be named captain. In fact, three older teammates are happy to be alternate captains working with the younger captain. The Red Deer squad has a number of older players with postseason chops who will be looking at the Kraken prospect for clutch leadership at the rink. On Saturday, Josephson scored the Rebels opening goal unassisted, then notched the primary assist on the game-winning goal in a 4-3.

“For Ollie, every single day he comes to work, so it's well deserved,” said Red Deer head coach Dave Struch about naming a young captain among a sizeable group of older teammates. “When you're working as a team, and you're putting everything into every single day preparing with the same mindset, you have to have guys that take ownership. Ollie has done that right from the moment he got here [as a 16-year-old]. He hasn't missed a day. He learns from mistakes, and he has the courage to put everything forth. That's what has earned him this opportunity.”

Catton Praised at Kraken Camp, Returns to Spokane for ‘C’ and two ‘W’s’

There was no shortage of positive remarks from coaches and players about 2024 first-round pick center Berkly Catton during training camp. He turned heads in every practice and generated high-quality scoring chances (for himself and others) in every game he played in this NHL preseason and the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles.

Catton was reassigned to Spokane in time to help his squad to a pair of wins this past weekend, notching an assist in his first game back. On Saturday, fans cheered the 18-year-old in a pre-game ceremony before Spokane’s home opener.

“Selecting a team captain is something we take very seriously,” said new Chiefs coach Brad Lauer, who played 323 NHL games and has coached in the NHL, AHL and WHL since his playing days. “With how Berkly has grown and matured as a player, combined with how he conducts himself on and off the ice, makes him a perfect fit.”

Catton was drafted by Spokane first overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. Since his debut in February 2022, he has totaled 175 points (78 G, 97 A) in 140 career games, including career-highs of 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games last regular season. He’s the fourth skater in the top juniors leagues in the last quarter-century to score 50-plus goals and 100-plus points in his draft year, joining, wait for it, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, and Connor Bedard. Fun fact: He was named an alternate captain last year as a 17-year-old.

2023 Fifth Rounder Hammell Co-Captain for Everett

Closer to home, the scouting staff hit captain paydirt again, with WHL Everett Silvertips defenseman Kaden Hamm being named co-captain with teammate Eric Jamieson. Hammell was Seattle’s fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. Interestingly, Jamieson attended a Kraken development camp but was subsequently drafted by Calgary.

Hammell moves up to wearing the “C” after being designated an alternate captain as an 18-year-old.

“I learned a lot throughout the year about what it means to be a leader,” Hammell told the Sound of Hockey website. “Especially going into the playoffs, I feel like that was a time where leadership was a super key thing to have.”

Now Hammell will have the chance to build on his leadership pursuits while still headlining the defensive corps for the Silvertips. One teammate he is sure to support is 15-year-old Landon DuPont, the first Western Hockey League defenseman to receive exceptional status to play underage.

Rehkopf, Dragicevic, Price, Jugnauth All Part of Leadership Groups

Four more Kraken prospects will be wearing an “A” as part of player leadership groups on their junior teams. Those 2024-25 alternate captains are Carson Rehkopf (Brampton, Ontario Hockey League), Lukas Dragicevic (Prince Albert, WHL), Caden Price (Kelowna, WHL) and Tyson Jugnauth (Portland, WHL). Rehkopf and Dragicevic both joined new teams this season via major trades, so earning an “A” with the new squad is impressive.

Rehkopf, who has already scored two goals and added four assists in his first three games with Brampton since returning from Kraken training camp, turned in a monster 2023-24 season with rival Kitchener (ON) last season. He notched 52 goals and 43 assists for 95 points in 60 games played, then contributed six goals and five assists in 10 playoff games. The Steelheads, who relocated to Brampton from Mississauga during the offseason, currently are No. 1 in the OHL power rankings.

Dragicevic played for the WHL Tri-City Americans (WA) for the last three seasons and got a chance to appear in three games with AHL affiliate Coachella Valley last spring (getting work quarterbacking a power play unit and notching an assist). His two-way play and offensive punch (29 goals and 96 assists over the last two seasons) will help Prince Albert stay in contention for a high seed in the WHL Western Conference this coming spring.