Being Burky 

There’s a lot to like about Andre Burakovsky on the ice, but, he’s a big part of the Seattle Kraken off the ice, too.

Since returning from an upper-body injury sustained in October, when “Burky” is in the locker room, you can feel the mood lift. Whether it’s a chirp lobbied across the lockers or his mischievous smirk on display, ask any of his teammates about number 95, and before a single word is said, there’s a smile.

“He’s a blast,” Alexander Wennberg said. “Every guy has their own character but it's always a good laugh with him.”

Wennberg and Burakovsky have become good friends over the past two seasons. They didn’t just connect over their shared Swedish heritage, they live near each other and will share rides to games.

On those trips, there’s always a “lot of laughs.”

What’s so funny? According to Wennberg, it’s hard to explain.

“He's a funny guy (speaking English), but in Swedish it's even more funny,” Wennberg said. “Sometimes you laugh with him, sometimes you laugh at him, but I think it's a give and take between us. He’s a jokester.”

Walking around the locker room, not every player has a Burky story to share – at least with media – but there’s strong agreement that having the 28-year-old around is definitely enjoyable.