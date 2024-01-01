Golden Knights (22-10-5) vs. Kraken (14-14-9) | 12:00 p.m.

One: Sights and Sounds at the Ballpark

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the Kraken officially took the outdoor ice at the Mariners' home ballpark. But lots of players were out early to get their bearings and just plain feel like a kid again skating at a best friend’s home rink (goalie Joey Daccord), the frozen pond on the family property (Matty Beniers), or NHL outdoor games past (Brandon Tanev, Tomas Tatar, Friday's overtime hero Justin Schultz, among others on the Kraken roster).

Speaking of roster, in case you missed it, rookie stud defenseman Ryker Evans was reassigned to American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Saturday. He departs with lots of props and respect from Kraken coaches and veteran teammates alike and four assists in nine games played. Justin Schultz, lauded by Dave Hakstol for being an ultimate team player when he was in unfamiliar territory as a healthy scratch in dress clothes more than a decade into his NHL career, appears back every game night (or New Year’s Day) as Brian Dumoulin’s third-pair partner and QB on a power play unit.

Back to the ballpark: The current eight-game point streak, buffeted by a four-game win streak, certainly set up more fun and a lighter mood for Seattle. Lots of smiles and looking around at all-white, snow-like, platforms surrounding the rink (“I like it better than just green grass,” said rookie Tye Kartye, who a year ago was about to embark on racking up 43 points in 43 AHL regular season games from January to April, winning that League’s rookie of the year trophy). The piers of wood planks? Nice touch, even a Vancouver Canucks announcer at T-Mobile Park, just for a fun outing, said so. Matty Beniers, whose mom, Christine, did not stop smiling (Matty’s report) at the family skate that followed practice. The press heard this with Beniers in the interview room with the young franchise center still sporting his eye black.

After a brisk 25-minute practice, the family skate was a highlight. Andre Burakovsky, just returned to the lineup, looking like he might just score Monday, smiled with family members and friends. Eeli Tolvanen’s wife was game but perhaps not someone who skates regularly; hand-holding was both preferred and maybe essential. Both Jared McCann and Vince Dunn, big producers for Seattle lately and over the last two seasons, enjoyed private moments taking laps with significant others. While Jordan Eberle waited eagerly for family members to approach the outdoor rink (and he’s played in an NHL contest outside before), assistant coach Jay Leach opened what looked like a secret rink door to meet up with his wife and 18-month-old daughter rinkside. Leach asked his adorable daughter (yes, she waves a media members) if she wanted to put on skates. The head shake was a no but she happily donned the skates anyway. Just about then, star pupil Vince Dunn skated by, grinning ear to ear. He looks a little different when facing down opponents after a goal-front scrum.

Two: Sightlines at the Ballpark

Once the puck drops about 25 minutes after the noon hour (on TNT, which will feature Eddie Olczyk), Dave Hakstol not surprisingly told the local and national media the game will be a two-point showdown like any other with the Kraken needing all the divisional points it can get. But he did allow the outdoor conditions might have some factors.

“We don’t know what the ice conditions will be. You don't know whether it will be overcast or full sunshine. Obviously, that changes the feel of the rink.” said Hakstol. “Probably the sightlines seem to be the biggest – I don't know if the right word – is an obstacle but certainly it's an adjustment when the puck is up and in the glass. The seats in the stands are far away. That changes the perception for goaltenders.”

To that end, Joey Daccord (all signs point to him getting the start) and goaltending coach Steve Briere worked for 10 minutes on lofting some longer shots above the boards and even up in the clouds (“looking up into the sky is definitely different,” said Daccord).

Three: Know the Foe: Vegas 5-5-0 in Last 10 Games

Vegas was comfortably in first place in the Pacific Division just about the time the Kraken were reversing an eight-game winless streak into the current eight-game point streak. But the Golden Knights have cooled off a bit, losing four of their last five while Vancouver (7-2-1 last 10) has pulled into first place with a game in hand. Vegas beat LA Thursday but lost to Anaheim, Florida, Tampa Bay, and Carolina before that, giving up 20 goals in those four losses. Seattle, in contrast, has surrendered 13 goals in the last eight games. Vegas is deep in forwards and defensemen (though D-man Shea Theodore is on the injured list) with four double-digit goal scorers: Jonathan Marchessault (17 goals), Jack Eichel (16), William Karlsson (15) and Mark Stone (12).